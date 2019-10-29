Triple success for Belfast firm in ‘Fast 50’

A Belfast firm, specialising in accelerated search technology, is celebrating triple success after winning three awards at the recent Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards.

Titan IC’s strong growth was acknowledged as ranking 28 out of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Ireland.

Titan IC also scooped both the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Cyber Security Award and the Innovative New Technology Award in association with Google.

Noel McKenna, CEO of Titan IC commented, “We are totally thrilled to receive such amazing accolades from such a highly regarded technology award scheme, especially as this is the first year we have entered.

“To win both the Innovative Technology Award and the Cyber Security Award is tremendous recognition of the cutting-edge search technology that was pioneered here in Belfast and developed by the team at Titan IC into an industry-leading solution.”

“We’re working in an industry that’s undergoing huge change as the volume and speed of data is just exploding around the globe and we have invested heavily in Research and Development to ensure our technology meets these demanding new market challenges.

“So, for us at Titan IC, these awards are both a great validation of our focus on innovation and recognition of the power and potential of our RXP technology. They are also a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff who have played such an important role in the company’s growth to date.”

Peter Allen, partner, Deloitte, commented: “Since 2000, the awards have showcased an innovative and diverse range of technology companies, and this year is no different. Over this time, we have seen local technology companies capitalise on the opportunities presented by global changes. We’re delighted to be supporting these companies and recognising them with these awards. Over the last 20 years, the Fast 50 has become the benchmark of success for Irish tech companies.”