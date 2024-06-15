Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sam MacDonald, owner and operator of the Pure Irish tasting room in Ballyackmore, tells of how a 16-year career in the whiskey industry led to him opening his own bar in 2024

Our venuePure Irish tasting room in Ballyackmore is situated within an existing pub, Hearth which was crowned Northern Ireland Pub of the Year 2023.

Having discovered the premises, I sat over a drink and a chat with the Hearth bar’s owner Phil Patterson. My aim was always to build the best whiskey bar in Ireland and it wasn’t hard to imagine that the two enterprises were made for each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having worked in the whiskey industry for over 16 years, I have been fortunate to have travelled around the world, visiting places that celebrate our national spirit.

One theme has been an enduring feature on my voyage; we are all in search of the true community spirit. While that is something that I, like many others, are dedicated to promoting and selling around the world, I am convinced that it is to be found not only in our distilleries, but also in our culture. A culture best encapsulated in our pubs. For me, the pub cannot not be neatly packaged – they are an extension of the community in which they are located.

Ballyhackamore has been a huge source of inspiration and a supportive hub for my little whiskey business.

The aim of this business is the complement and add-to the terrific community of independent businesses that already exist in this vibrant neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As my speciality is in Single Cask, Single Malt whisk(e)y I endeavour to always work with the best producers (of this type of whisky) in the world. These are mostly in Scotland. My aim is first and foremost to build Ireland’s best whiskey bar and secondly to release Ireland’s best whiskey.

Sam MacDonald, owner and operator of the Pure Irish tasting room in Ballyackmore

Unlike an average single malt or blended whiskey the bottles in our venue are the products of individual casks. Just like vintages of wine, each one is a limited release, never to be repeated. Inspired by the methods used by the best independent bottlers in the world, Pure Irish aims to release Irish whiskey following the same principles. We have so much to learn from the Scottish, the Japanese, the Italians and other European nations on how single cask whiskey should be done.

I am always learning. I aim to assemble a community of curious people who want to join in. We can set-out to discover the perfect Irish whiskey together.

Ballyhackamore has such an inclusive atmosphere, with a plethora of traditional and international businesses this neighbourhood has exactly the open-minded attitude necessary to embrace a business like mine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At first, I was attracting curiosity, then trepidatious sampling and now I am fortunate to have some loyal customers. I am encouraged to believe that the success will grow from there.

Sam MacDonald at Pure Irish in Ballyhackamore: 'I think I have the greatest job in the world. I don’t think it’s that complicated. I just have to pour whiskey from a bottle into a cup!'

I think I have the greatest job in the world. I don’t think it’s that complicated. I just have to pour whiskey from a bottle into a cup!

However, my job is to create once in a lifetime experiences, whether you are coming in for a tasting or a single dram. I don’t mind what your budget is, you should always be able to try an extraordinary whiskey.

Every whiskey in my bar is open for sampling and I make sure that the spirits are accessible and the experience of drinking them is unforgettable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The space has been designed in a way that it amplifies the experience of drinking whiskey to a point where one can truly appreciate the quality and character. From the marble surface to drink off, the specially designed glassware or even our water which is sourced exclusively from Slemish mountain. You will always have the tools to enhance your experience.

Pure Irish’s Sam MacDonald is always on hand to guide the adventurous through these exceptional spirits

There have certainly been challenges opening this place, not least of which is the constant need to make sure we are working with the best suppliers in the world. However, I have been incredibly fortunate to have got help, most significantly from the premises owner Phil Patterson,

To me, the most discerning objective is building a community around the whiskey. That’s the spirit of my endeavour.

If nothing else, I will always enjoy sharing whiskey and chatting to friends!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find our first Pure Irish release here in Ballyhackamore or in Fortnum and Mason, London.

Love Your Local

Have you an interesting story to tell about your business?

Want it featured in the News Letter?