Two bidders in line for troubled Wrightbus

DUP MP Ian Paisley has said that there are currently two bidders for Wrightbus.

The north Antrim MP said one is from England and the other from the United States.

He said he hopes a deal could be concluded by the end of next week.

"I have spoken to two bidders, they are in the frame, they are making serious offers about this company," Mr Paisley told BBC News NI.

He added he did not want to "build up people's hopes beyond where they need to be", but that the offers were "serious" and he hoped they would result in the "consummation of a sale".

Administrators for the firm are briefing councillors.

Mr Paisley added the size of the workforce if the company is rescued will be smaller than the 1,200 who were laid off last week.