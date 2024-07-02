Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Northern Ireland bakeries are the crème de la crème after winning a place in the World Pastry Awards 2024.

Ursa Minor Bakehouse in Ballycastle and the Cookie Jar in Newcastle made the coveted list which celebrates the best pastries in the world.

During the an international pastry award ceremony in Paris, La Liste announced the winners of its 2024 Pastry Awards.

The accolades gave recognition to over 3,000 pastry shops throughout the world that it considers to be the best of the best - 199 of those pastry hotspots were in the UK with Ursa Minor Bakehouse and The Cookie Jar named Northern Ireland's top spots.

Congratulating the winners Philippe Faure, President of La Liste, said: “In just two years, the energy and enthusiasm of the global pastry community has surpassed all expectations. Uniting over 3,000 establishments in the World’s Best Pastry Shop Selection, and Special Award winners from 14 countries, is a privilege in the business.”

Having served the Co Down community for nearly 60 years, Cookie Jar, a third generation family bakery, prides itself in its award-winning wheaten bread, scones and sodas baked six days a week.

Pictured is Dara & Ciara OhArtghaile of Ursa Minor Bakehouse in Ballycastle which has been crowned the crème de la crème in the World Pastry Awards 2024. Credit: Facebook

'Really chuffed' with the recognition, James Herron, owner of the Main Street bakery, explained: “As a small family bakery at the foot of the Mourne mountains in Newcastle, in operation from 1965, to be recognised by the prestigious La Liste in Paris, as part of the list of the world’s top 3,000 pastry shops is amazing.

"Our humble wheaten bread, sourdoughs, fruit bannocks and traditional sweet treats have hopefully been enjoyed by locals and visitors alike over the years. We are really chuffed to have been mentioned in amongst so many fantastic bakeries and pastry shops. Thank you everyone.”

A bread bakehouse and cafe, Ursa Minor Bakehouse also specialises in sourdough breads and unique, patisserie style sweet bakes. Also ‘beyond delighted’ with the accolade, owners Dara & Ciara OhArtghaile of Ursa, added: “We just found out that we were named as winners in The World Pastry Awards @laliste1000.

Owner of Cookie Jar in Newcastle pictured with his dad Trevor, who took over the business from his Mum & Dad, James and Jean Herron