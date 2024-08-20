Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PropertyPal and Propertynews unite with major investment in technology and innovation

PropertyPal has announced a strategic merger with Propertynews, uniting two of Northern Ireland's leading property websites.

This merger combines the best of both platforms’ technology, people and skills, with the aim of driving innovation and enhancing the experience for home searchers and agent advertisers across Northern Ireland.

Both the PropertyPal and Propertynews brands will continue to operate as distinct websites, appealing to their loyal audiences. Significant investment is planned for both platforms focusing on marketing, upgrading the underlying technology infrastructure, and enhancing their software suite for agents. The merger will deliver greater value and improved services for both agents and website users.

PropertyPal has announced a strategic merger with Propertynews, uniting two of Northern Ireland's leading property websites. Jordan Buchanan, right, CEO and new board member of PropertyPal, and Emma McNally, left, who was commercial director at Propertynews, and becomes chief operating officer of PropertyPal

Jordan Buchanan, CEO of PropertyPal, said: “This merger is very positive for our people, our customers, and our website users. We are bringing together the best of our technology, people, and cultures to create something even better. Our aim is to enhance the value we offer to consumers and agent partners alike.

“By combining our resources and expertise, we will deliver more efficient, cost-effective, and user-friendly platforms. Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction remains at the core of everything we do, and I am confident that this merger will drive forward our vision of providing exceptional service and support to the Northern Ireland property market. We look forward to working closely with our agents and stakeholders during this exciting transition and beyond.”

PropertyPal has announced a strategic merger with Propertynews, uniting two of Northern Ireland's leading property websites. The new leadership team at PropertyPal Ltd are Cecil Hetherington, chair, Errol Maxwell, founder, Emma McNally, chief operating officer, Conor MacCarrick, board member, Jordan Buchanan, CEO, who also becomes a shareholder of the new PropertyPal, and GCD Technologies managing director, Andrew Gough, who joins PropertyPal’s board of directors

A new leadership team will oversee these efforts, ensuring that the websites meet the evolving needs of their users and agents.

GCD Technologies, former owner of Propertynews, becomes a shareholder of the parent company, PropertyPal Ltd and GCD managing director, Andrew Gough, will join PropertyPal’s board of directors.

The new board of directors will also include Conor MacCarrick, former Board member of Propertynews, and Jordan Buchanan, CEO of PropertyPal, who also becomes a shareholder of the new PropertyPal. These new board members will join the existing team, including Cecil Hetherington (chair) and Errol Maxwell (founder), to work alongside the management team guiding the future of PropertyPal and Propertynews.

Additionally, Emma McNally, commercial director at Propertynews, will step into the role of chief operating officer at PropertyPal. The new leadership team, integrating the combined talents and expertise of both teams, will continue to drive the strategic goals and customer engagement for both brands.

Emma McNally, the newly appointed COO of PropertyPal, added: “This is a significant milestone for both websites. Through a united approach, we will strengthen our offerings to drive growth and innovation. By combining our technical, commercial, and sector expertise, we will deliver a best-in-class user experience and create additional value for our customers. I am eager to engage with our expanded team and valued business partners to achieve our shared vision for success.”

