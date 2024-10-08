The first stage of a £25.6 million re-development of Belvoir Park Hospital has been completed by Galbally-based property developer, Alskea.

Construction work began at the former hospital site by Alskea in mid-2022, with the full re-development of the 9.9-acre site expected to complete by late 2025.

As part of the early stage of re-development, Alskea restored the hundred-year-old listed administration building, West House and two gate lodges at the site’s Purdysburn Road entrance and constructed a new building complex known as Hazelbank House.

To date, over 50 housing units, comprising a mix of 1,2 and 3-bedroom apartments and townhouses, have been completed with more than 95% occupied. Bordering the Lagan Valley National Park, the new development is situated in one of Belfast’s fastest growing suburbs and nearby to an area of outstanding natural beauty.

The latter stages of re-development will see the three remaining listed pavilions restored into residential accommodation comprising a total of 31,000 square feet.

Furthermore, the remaining £13.1 million investment will also include a combination of new build residential accommodation in Zone 5, situated behind the former West House building. A planning application for Zone 5 is currently being reviewed by Belfast City Council.

Alskea have worked with local construction suppliers and building subcontractors to ensure the historical significance of each restored building has been maintained.

Original Edwardian windows and features have been retained in each of the newly restored buildings. The developers invested in the landscaping of the site, which included the retention of woodland areas and the planting of substantial new trees throughout the development.

Martin Branningan, managing director at Alskea, said: “Restoring a site like Belvoir Park Hospital has been a significant yet enjoyable challenge for the Alskea team. The site has a long history dating back to 1906 and is one of the only remaining sites of this size and stature in Belfast.

This re-development provides much-needed housing for the city of Belfast while still maintaining the historical character of the site and breathing new life into what was a culturally significant plot.

Residents will be able to enjoy the close surroundings of outstanding natural beauty, connection to Belfast City Centre and the River Lagan Towpath. It is an ideal location for residents young and old, families big and small.”

To find out more about the new Belvoir Park Hospital re-development, please visit here.

