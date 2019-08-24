UFU launch corporate membership scheme

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has launched a new membership category for businesses who rely on farming families for product production or provide a service to the agriculture industry.

Following the launch of the corporate membership, UFU president Ivor Ferguson said: “The UFU is delighted to announce this new addition to our membership offering which allows us to extend our demographic to businesses who depend on farm production or to those who offer a particular service to our farmers.

“This corporate membership will cement our relationship with key stakeholders in the industry and support us in championing our farmers as primary producers in the Northern Ireland agri-food industry.”

Businesses who sign up to the new membership will be supporting the UFU to ensure a bright future for agriculture in NI and will reap many benefits.

He continued: “The support of corporate members will help us secure a viable and sustainable agriculture industry. It is of no doubt that challenging times lie ahead with a solution to no-deal Brexit still be to be found, and we need everyone in the farming sector to come together and support one another in order to protect the future of NI’s farm family structure.

“Through corporate membership, businesses will gain the opportunity to form relations with the UFU and other professionals in the agri industry through UFU events, they will be kept up to date with all the ongoings in the sector from Brexit to greenhouse gas emissions, health and education, and everything in between through our weekly e-bulletin. They can also avail of selected enhancements with NFU Mutual on Farming Union Advantage and receive special member discount prices.”

Every UFU member is held in high regard and while the UFU continues to build on their membership, the interests of existing members will not fall to the side.

“We now work on behalf of NI’s farming families, rural dwellers, students and corporate members. While our demographic continues to grow, we assure our members that this new corporate category will strengthen our ability to uphold their interests, keeping farming families at the centre of our efforts as we continue to lobby for the best possible outcome for NI’s family-run farm businesses,” added the UFU president.

Anyone interested in joining the UFU corporate membership or seeking more information, can contact HQ on 028 9037 0222.