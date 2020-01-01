UK award for Mercer Dental Care

Bangor based Mercer Dental Care has been recognised for excellence in dentistry at the prestigious Dentistry UK Awards, with dentist Michael Crilly being named ‘Best Young Dentist of the Year Northern Ireland’.

Andrew Mercer, owner of Mercer Dental Care said: “It’s an honour for Mercer Dental Care to be standing tall among the elite of dentists from across the UK. For our dentist, Michael Crilly, to be named ‘Best Young Dentist of the Year’ is testament to our commitment of providing the highest standard of oral care for our patients. His drive and passion are exceptional and he truly impressed the judges.

“Michael has been a recent and welcome addition to our practice, bringing unique skills to our team, giving us the leading edge in dental care.”

Speaking about being awarded Best Young Dentist of the Year, Michael said: “I am thrilled to be named ‘Best Young Dentist of the Year Northern Ireland’. This gives me real stand out in the industry and underpins my priority of ensuring that our patients receive the ultimate professional service, whether they are visiting the practice for a simple check up or for a more complex treatment.”

If you would like to make an appointment with Michael Crilly, ‘Best Young Dentist of the Year’, contact Mercer Dental Care on tel 028 9127 0634 or by email at info@mercerdentalcare.co.uk.