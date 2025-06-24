Belfast-based trade technology company, ubloquity, among 12 SMEs announced as winners of the 2025 Made in the UK, Sold to the World Award. Pictured is CEO Kieran Kelly

Belfast trade technology company ubloquity named one of 12 winners in UK Government’s prestigious Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards

Belfast-based technology company ubloquity has been named one of the UK’s top exporting small businesses, winning in the Export Services category at the 2025 Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards.

The awards, now in their third year, are run by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and celebrate exceptional export success among the UK’s most dynamic SMEs. ubloquity stood out for its innovative approach to simplifying global trade using cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, AI and digital identity.

Founded in 2021, ubloquity has quickly established itself as a leader in digital trade infrastructure. Its platform enables businesses to manage digital assets, supply chain compliance and cross-border transactions seamlessly and securely. The company secured over £2 million in early-stage investment and is now preparing for rapid global expansion.

Commenting on ubloquity’s win, Kieran Kelly, CEO, said: “Winning this award is a significant moment for the ubloquity team as it validates our mission to enable frictionless global trade through digital asset identity. This recognition will help us scale up internationally, enabling us to explore opportunities with global partners across critical sectors.

“Exporting is critical to our growth—unlocking new markets, scaling impact and forging trusted partnerships worldwide. This recognition reinforces our belief that UK innovation can lead the world in redefining the future of supply chain and digital trade.”

The recognition is a boost not just for the company, but for Northern Ireland’s growing tech sector.

Fleur Anderson, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said: “I am delighted that ubloquity has been recognised for its extremely important work in the world of technology and artificial intelligence, putting Northern Ireland on the world map.

“ubloquity is a prime example of how frictionless global commerce can be delivered. Global supply chains are crucial now more than ever before and this innovative technology from ubloquity will help not just the economy in Northern Ireland, but across the world.”

This year’s award saw winners selected from hundreds of entries across 12 categories, with new segments introduced to reflect the UK’s evolving global strengths in digital technology and services.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports, added: “The innovation and entrepreneurship shown by the businesses entering the Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards demonstrate the best of British business.

“When small businesses export, the whole economy benefits. By celebrating the outstanding international trade achievements of UK SMEs, we hope to encourage more businesses to get on the exporting ladder and take the best of Britain to markets around the world.”

As part of their prize, ubloquity will receive a promotional package including a one-year membership to the Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade, professional business photography, access to capital support, and high-profile recognition on DBT platforms.

The Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards aim to encourage more UK companies to consider exporting, with data showing international trade supports one in five UK jobs and brings significant productivity and wage benefits.