Bonmarché to open its doors at the The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, Antrim marking the fashion retailer’s 11th NI store

Women’s clothing retailer, Bonmarché, is set to open its doors at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, Antrim on Thursday July 27, bringing the 20-year-old scheme to 84% occupancy.

Taking a 2,396 sq ft unit, Bonmarché will join the scheme’s strong roster of clothing brands such as Menarys, Animal and Mountain Warehouse, and will carry a variety of women’s fashion and accessories with an inclusive and varied size range.

The new store will create six new jobs for the company that currently employs 1,840 across stores in Northern Ireland and mainland UK. This will be the fashion retailer’s 11th store in Northern Ireland.

Bonmarché is one of the UK’s largest womenswear value retailers, with the ambition of being the destination multi-channel retailer for women who want appropriately styled, quality products at fantastic prices. Established in 1982, the company is going from strength to strength and continually opening new stores and outlets across the UK.

The Junction, which is owned by Lotus Property, is 20 years old this year, and was acquired by Lotus back in 2018. Lotus is advised by joint agents, Savills and Lambert Smith Hampton.

Asset manager at Lotus Property, Paul McCann, said: “There is a demand for clothing retailers in Antrim, and they consistently perform well at the scheme. It’s something our shoppers want and the arrival of Bonmarché will further strengthen our offering.

"It is an exciting time for the scheme – we have reached 84% occupancy across The Junction’s 300,000sq ft of retail space, with more new tenants on their way later this year. We are very much looking forward to welcoming Bonmarché to The Junction.”

Karen Staton, projects & development director at Bonmarche, added: “We are delighted to announce that we will be opening our new store at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park.

"At Bonmarché, we pride ourselves on offering quality clothing with appropriate styling, great value and in a wide range of sizes, along with outstanding customer service.