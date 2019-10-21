Ulster pair take over pasta business

Entrepreneurs Paul Allen and Michael Blaney have acquired Devon-based Pasta King, a leading provider of nutritious pasta meals to schools in the UK.

Established in 1994, Pasta King employs 55 staff at its headquarters in Newton Abbot, Devon.

The business supplies over 13 million meals into the primary and secondary education sector with a growing presence in the health, leisure and care sector.

The company has sales turnover of around £8million and operates through a network of 19 regional distribution centres to deliver chilled sauces on a daily basis.

Mr. Allen, who acquired Genesis Bakery in Magherafelt last year, and who was previously CEO of Tayto Group, said: “Pasta King provides meal solutions comprising mostly pasta with made to order sauces.

“The meals are served hot from pasta bars which are loaned to the company’s customer base.

“The company is in a strong position and there are a wide range of expansion opportunities to explore such as our recent trialling of a range of single serve café meal boxes for the retail and healthcare sectors.”

Michael added: “ The company has been consistently innovating and developing new products to accommodate a wide spectrum of dietary requirements with vegan, vegetarian, coeliac and halal options amongst its offering.

“The manufacturing kitchens in Newton Abbot in Devon operate under a zero-to-landfill policy with all of the electricity coming from sustainable sources.”