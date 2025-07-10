Eimear Hone, major events manager at Tourism Northern Ireland pictured with Tom Critchley, camp leader, at this year’s Open camping village

With just days to go until The 153rd Open gets underway at Royal Portrush, final preparations are in full swing on the North Coast.

And, while much of the activity in the town is based around the golf course, a short shuttle bus ride away, there is a buzz as work nears completion at the site of The Open Camping Village.

Based at Ulster University’s Coleraine campus, around 4,800 guests are booked to stay at the site during the forthcoming Championship - the equivalent of a record 11,500 total bed nights far surpassing the previous highest of 10,000 at St Andrews in 2022.

A popular accommodation option for families and young people, around a third of those booked to stay this year are under the age of 25.

First launched by The R&A at Royal Troon in 2016, the initiative aims to remove the barrier of expensive accommodation for young people interested in attending The Open.

The village has become increasingly popular over the years as it allows more young people the chance to get up close to watch some of the world’s greatest golfers in their quest to lift the Claret Jug, while also creating a family-friendly atmosphere which is safe and welcoming.

With bookings making it the ‘second largest hotel on the island for the week’, it will be open from 12pm on Sunday, July 13 until 10am on Monday, July 21 with free camping accommodation available to ticket holders under the age of 25.

Around 3,500 free bed nights for under 25s have been booked, while adult camping is priced from £55 per person per night.

There are more than 750 tents booked, with a range of tents available for groups of all sizes.

The site includes a variety of style of tents, toilets and showers, organised activities, and a club house with a licensed bar and entertainment, with a capacity of host almost 500 people.

In addition, a host of local suppliers, including street food vendors, will also have the chance to trade on the site, while other businesses will provide services such as laundry and shower facilities as well as security.

This year, the village will see more campers on practice days, Monday and Tuesday, than any other Open.

There are 31 different nationalities of people booked to stay this year with visitors from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Singapore, Sweden, New Zealand and South Africa.

