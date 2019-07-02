Unique police number plate fetches £243k for charity

North Yorkshire Police have sold a number plate they owned for over 100 years - AJ1 - for £243,000 at Wilsons Auctions in Belfast. The money will go to the force’s memorial garden and the ‘AJ1 Project’ which works for community road safety.

Speaking of the number plate’s success, auctioneer John Ardill said, “This was a fantastic outcome for the sale of this very unique number plate. The auction received a lot of attention across the UK and there was an electric atmosphere in the auction hall on the night with a great mix of physical, phone and online bids. We are thrilled to have achieved £243,000 for North Yorkshire PFCC with proceeds being used across two very worthwhile causes.”

AJ1 featured alongside a number of unique entries from police forces, government departments and more, with the auction taking place at Wilsons Auctions’ Belfast branch.