Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​This week, the new Labour government will mark 100 days in office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Sir Keir Starmer and his Cabinet team roll-out the specifics of their ‘Plan for Growth,’ keeping NI’s voice at the table is critical.

That is a mission of NI Chamber, working alongside the Executive and the wider business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are focused on this because we know that this is a region of the UK with a wealth of untapped economic potential that cannot be left behind in this government’s plans to ‘kick-start’ economic growth across the UK.

Tapping into NI could also be the secret to ensuring that the UK meets its net zero targets. However, that potential can only be realised with ambitious and long-term policy making at both Stormont and Westminster.

Stepping-up direct engagement and meaningfully involving business early in that policy making process is key. Which is one of the reasons NI Chamber chose to take its message directly to this year’s Labour Party Annual Conference.

In partnership with Queen’s University, Belfast, we brought a delegation of business leaders to address conference delegates, hosting a fringe event which focused on the Westminster-based policy actions that we believe will help NI’s economy to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our asks, all drawn from NI Chamber’s manifesto ‘Mission: Business Growth’, were focused on how we can maximise the region’s strengths especially in sectors like aerospace, green industries, tech and advanced manufacturing.

Cat McCusker, President, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Business leaders from Denroy, Eakin Healthcare, Kainos, NIE Networks and Queen’s University gave voice to the issues, speaking directly to an audience of Party members including Secretary of State Hilary Benn MP, using the platform to focus on key priorities including competitiveness, international trade, net-zero and skills.

Before the General Election, we asked our members what they needed most from a new Westminster government and almost two thirds said a new fiscal framework was top.

We relayed that feedback directly to government, and outlined why Westminster must take all necessary steps to support the Executive to unlock sustainable economic growth, stabilise public spending and transform public finances. Our key asks include supporting the Executive in an independent review of public spending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building our competitive proposition is crucial. We know that NI can become a much more significant hub for high-growth sectors like health and life sciences, advanced manufacturing and clean energy. At Conference, we spoke to party members about helping NI to become a test bed for clean energy innovation and incentivising decarbonisation through innovation funding.

We also discussed why it is imperative that all our businesses can gain access to international markets. One of our asks of the UK Government is a Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Business and Trade and Invest NI to ensure clarity of roles, as well as an annual Trade and Investment Summit with Invest NI and the Executive. We also discussed near market red tape and stressed the need for certainty, stability and simplicity in trading between GB, EU countries and NI.

To ensure that our businesses can thrive, it is necessary that employers have access to the right people, with the right skills. For example, NI has one of the fastest growing tech sectors in the UK and has become the number one international investment location for US cyber security firms. However, access to skills is a top concern for this sector and many others. So, focusing on the opportunity, we also relayed related business asks around the development of a NI specific immigration salary list and an all-island mobility taskforce, along with a review of the apprenticeship levy that works for devolved regions and more effective childcare support.