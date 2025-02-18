Creative Industries Week will feature a variety of workshops, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences tailored to support and inspire the next generation of creative talent

Aspiring entrepreneurs and creative professionals from across MEA are invited to take part in Creative Industries Week - an exciting programme designed for those looking to start a business or build a career in the creative sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from 17 to 22 February, the week-long series of events will feature a variety of workshops, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences tailored to support and inspire the next generation of creative talent.

Creative Industries Week will provide participants with the unique opportunity to connect with established creative entrepreneurs, develop new skills, and gain valuable insights into freelancing and business startup essentials. Whether you're an artist, designer, writer, filmmaker, or tech innovator, this event will equip you with the knowledge and confidence to take the next step in your creative journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freelance consultant, Nuala Browne-Tracey will be contributing to MEA Creative Enterprise Week by sharing her perceptive and latest insider knowledge of ethical fashion production and trends and the application of the virtual economy to sustainable textile production.

Her involvement is being supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Waterford City and County Council partnering on the ‘Building Shared Creative Communities’ project funded by Creative Ireland as a Shared Island initiative.

Nuala set up CLAN a few years ago to encourage others to start on a fashion journey that respects environmental sustainability whilst being on trend to meet the needs and values of tomorrow’s consumers.

Nuala will be providing a special event for St Louis Grammar School students and will be giving a public presentation at Mid-Town Makers on Wednesday, February 19 for textile makers and retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is part of Go Succeed and delivered by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in partnership with CLAN, Positive Carrickfergus and AC Connects Consultancy. Go Succeed, funded by the UK Government, aims to support entrepreneur at every stage of their business journey.