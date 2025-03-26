After eight years of legal challenges, planning delays, and controversy, the long-awaited Merrow Hotel and Spa, which includes a 119-bedroom hotel, a spa, conference facilities, holiday cottages, a restaurant and office space for the North West 200 team, has been given the go-ahead

The long-awaited Merrow Hotel and Spa in Portstewart has finally been given the green light after eight years of legal battles, planning delays, and public controversy.

The Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council's planning committee finally approved the £20million luxury resort project at a meeting today (Wednesday), marking a significant milestone for the development.

The ambitious project, which has faced numerous hurdles since its inception, includes plans for a 119-bedroom hotel, a spa, holiday cottages, two restaurants, conference facilities, and office space for the North West 200 team. Once completed, it is expected to generate a substantial £5.5 million annually, greatly benefiting the local economy and creating 100 full-time jobs.

A spokesperson for C&V Developments, the company behind the project, expressed gratitude for the council's decision, calling it a crucial step in bringing the Merrow Hotel & Spa to life.

They continued: “Today’s decision by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council’s Planning Committee is another important step towards making the Merrow Hotel & Spa a reality.

“When developed, the complex will involve an investment in the region of £20 million and will include 119 rooms, two restaurants, a spa and conferencing facilities for up to 350 people. Anticipated guest spend is £5.5 million, which will help support the local economy.

“It will also provide a permanent home for the NW200 team, and we look forward to continuing our support for the event and organisers long into the future as they deliver the best road race on the international motorcycle calendar.

“One of the most exciting elements of the project is our relationships with local colleges and training providers who we will partner with to develop long-term professional career opportunities in the hospitality sector with the benefit of our specialist demonstration kitchen.

“These benefits, and the need for high quality hotel accommodation in the North Coast area, means the proposal has seen continued backing from local people and businesses alike. We are extremely grateful for the encouragement we have received from within the area and further afield throughout the planning process and would like to thank everyone for their support.”

Despite the excitement surrounding the project, some frustrations were voiced about the long delays: “The proposal is the same today as was first brought forward in 2016. The unnecessary delays to the application over the last eight years have only served to frustrate the investment, the job opportunities and the boost to the local hospitality sector that the complex will create.

“They have also led to uncertainty to other businesses and organisations who will benefit from the project, not least the NW200 team who deserve a permanent home to manage one of the best known outside sporting events in the world.

“Ratepayers across the borough have lost out, too. Had the hotel been open and operational as planned Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council would have benefitted from the substantial annual rates contribution from the hotel.