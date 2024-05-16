Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With labour shortages threatening harvests, the need for young hands on local farms has never been more urgent

In rural communities across Northern Ireland, a pressing issue lurks beneath the serene façade of farmlands: a shortage of hands to tend to the crops.

Young Farmers member David Huw Roberts sheds light on this challenge, urging young people to step up during the summer holidays and lend a hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've been in a cost of living crisis for a while now," he emphasises. "With the summer holidays approaching, it's prime time to get kids out of the house and onto the fields. Farming is a great way to keep them occupied."

In rural communities across Northern Ireland, a pressing issue lurks beneath the serene façade of farmlands: a shortage of hands to tend to the crops

Roberts speaks from experience, reminiscing about his own upbringing where he balanced school with weekend work on a nearby chicken farm. "It taught me the value of hard work, something I carry with me to this day," he reflects.

During the pandemic, Roberts found employment on a local farm after completing his degree.

"It was a quick transition," he notes, highlighting the accessibility of farm work for those willing to roll up their sleeves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With labour shortages threatening harvests, the need for young hands on the farm has never been more urgent.

"Investing in farming isn't just about growing crops," Roberts asserts. "It's about cultivating a work ethic and a sense of responsibility in the next generation."