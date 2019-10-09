US software firm to create 120 new jobs in Belfast

American software firm ESO is establishing an engineering centre in Belfast which will create 120 jobs.

Eso’s mission is to improve community health and safety through delivering a broad range of powerful, award-winning software tools and products to meet the changing needs of emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments and hospitals in North America.

ESO was founded in 2004 and has offices across the United States, including its headquarters in Austin, Texas; Dallas and Des Moines, Iowa.

Chris Dillie, President and CEO of ESO said: “We believe smart data is changing the world in which we live, helping us make more informed decisions about how we approach healthcare and public safety.

“Through our range of software products, we are leading the data charge for the emergency services community to make informed decisions. This ultimately translates into healthier and safer communities.

“We identified Northern Ireland as the perfect location to establish our new centre due to the exceptional talent pool and the support from Invest NI. We’re looking for A+ talent to join our Belfast team to build on our product portfolio and help our customers be successful.”

Invest Northern Ireland CEO Alastair Hamilton said: “This investment by ESO to create 120 jobs is a welcome addition to our region’s thriving tech sector. The new jobs boast average salaries of nearly £40,000 and will contribute over £4.7million annually in additional salaries to the local economy.”

Invest NI has offered the company £780,000 over the next three years.