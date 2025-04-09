Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eurospar Garvagh has officially reopened following a £2.4m investment in upgrades from new owner, Henderson Retail, which acquired the business late last year

Eurospar Garvagh has officially reopened following a £2.4m investment in upgrades from new owner, Henderson Retail, which acquired the business late last year.

The community supermarket now sits as the central destination for fresh and local food, for both its abundance of Northern Irish produce and ingredients for tonight’s tea, and for its brand new in-store kitchen with its experienced team, producing freshly cooked meals daily.

“Eurospar has been trusted to provide value on your doorstep for 25 years in Northern Ireland and with over 190 local producers supplying the 90 Eurospar supermarkets operating across the country, we are truly a destination for fresh food”, explained Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group.

“We have invested extensively into the refurbishment and extension of Eurospar Garvagh, which houses a Fresh Market to celebrate all the fantastic local produce. With over 1,000 new lines, shoppers are sure to find what they’re looking for and so much more.

“The supermarket also houses the fifth in-store production kitchen to be developed within our Henderson Retail stores. Stephen and Jennifer, our chef and cook at the helm of the kitchen, are dedicated to producing fresh dishes using quality ingredients daily.”

Every element of the store has been built around a passion for food, with colleagues championing their local suppliers and full of knowledge to help shoppers make the best choices for their trollies, whether they’re picking up something to eat now or planning tonight’s tea.

Local butcher, McAtamney’s provides a quality range of fresh meats and poultry, while other suppliers and farmers from across Northern Ireland are championed in-store, including McCurdy’s Potatoes, McErlain’s Bakery and Carhill Eggs.

Daniel Duncan, who is an award-winning Henderson Retail store manager, will lead the team with their passionate about food ethos: “Eurospar Garvagh is a real foodie hub for the local community. We are in the midst of the luscious fields and farms of Garvagh, so our shoppers can be rest assured that over 75% of our fresh food is sourced locally, keeping our food miles down.

“Our local team of 32 at Eurospar Garvagh are all from the local neighbourhood and are passionate about engaging with our community.”

The team has been engaging with local organisations including the Munchkin Mums and Tots group, youth group and Friendship Group at Main Street Presbyterian Church, while also bringing some samples of their freshly made meals from the in-store production kitchen range to the local Trinity Care Home.

The store team has also completed their litter pick in the local area with the help of Garvagh Primary School and donated £1,000 to the Special Charity Shop to go towards providing two specialised wheelchairs. Special’s team of volunteers work hard to support those within the community whose disabilities have a serious impact on their lives.

Eurospar’s charity partner is Cancer Fund for Children, and the store will continue to fundraise for this great cause. During the month of February, the team were also dedicated to fundraising for NI Chest Heart & Stroke, raising awareness for the brilliant work that this charity carry out across the country.

Daniel continued: “As a community supermarket embedded in the local community, it is important for us to give back to local charities and organisations. These also include providing snacks to Appletree Childcare, donating burger buns and snacks to Garvagh Football Club for their team day, and supporting the senior lunch at First Garvagh Presbyterian Church.

“Alongside all our community engagement, we are committed to providing an accessible and convenient shopping experience, from fuel to Barista Bar coffee on the go, Delish Deli with Southern Fried Chicken and a fresh salad and sandwich bar, and of course, three self-checkouts to give our shoppers the option of an even more efficient shopping trip, alongside our traditional full-service checkouts with our customer advisors.”

Mark McCammond added “We are celebrating 25 years of a brand that has brought retailers, communities, shoppers and staff so many opportunities since the year 2000, and it is only continuing to grow.