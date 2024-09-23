Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newtownabbey’s Chris Flanagan launches The Aesthetics Guy NI, a new skincare and aesthetics clinic, after suffering with skin problems which ‘wreaked havoc’ with his mental health

A Newtownabbey entrepreneur has launched a new skincare and aesthetics business after receiving assistance through Go Succeed.

Chris Flanagan, with a background in biomedical science, established The Aesthetics Guy NI, an aesthetic clinic focused on facial and skin rejuvenating treatments such as advanced microneedling, chemical skin peels, natural lip augmentation, dermal fillers, and skin boosters for both the face and under-eye area, following his struggles with skin conditions during his teenage years.

He was able to bring his business idea to life through Go Succeed’s Start programme and continues to thrive through its Growth programme.

Chris’ love for skincare is a personal one, having suffered with stubborn acne which “wreaked havoc” not only his skin, but his mental health.

He explained: “As a teenager, I battled with stubborn acne, and let me tell you, it really messed with my head. Teenagers can be brutal, and no matter how many drugstore products I tried, nothing seemed to work.

"It got to the point where I dreaded going to school because of how self-conscious I felt about my skin.

Newtownabbey-based entrepreneur Chris Flanagan launched The Aesthetics Guy NI after receiving assistance through Go Succeed, the government-backed business enterprise support service

“I eventually saw a dermatologist who put me on Roaccutane, which did clear up my acne, but boy, did it wreak havoc on my skin! It dried it out so much that it felt like it was peeling off in layers, and the list of side effects was longer than my arm.”

Fast forward to his thirties and Chris started his battle with rosacea which he cleared with ‘game changing’ cosmeceutical skincare which he offers now at his clinic with the goal of helping others going through similar problems.

Now with a mission to help others, Chris turned to Go Succeed to make his plans a reality.

Chris said: “My journey started with a simple email to the Go Succeed team at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. They were incredibly helpful and advised me to start on their Start programme for new businesses. From there, I worked with a mentor, Louise, who was amazing. Once this programme was finished, we went onto their Growth programme.

“The programme really helped me with my online presence, teaching me the importance of social media and giving me more confidence to post on socials to widen my client base. My mentor Louise also helped me to create a social media calendar so I knew when and what to post throughout the year.

“Additionally, the marketing and business plan were a big help through the Go Succeed programme. It made everything so much easier in terms of having someone to speak to about everything, someone who understood what your business goals are and what you are at now.

“If you’re starting out in business or already have an established business which you are looking to grow, Go Succeed has definitely been really beneficial.”

Services from Go Succeed are delivered completely free of charge via each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said: “At Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, we are very proud to host a local business which makes such a positive impact on people’s self-esteem and confidence.

“On behalf of the council I am delighted that our Go Succeed team has been able to support a local business right from conception through to success.

“Go Succeed was set up to support the growth plans of businesses at every stage of their growth journey. It is fantastic to see the tangible impact of that and we wish The Aesthetics Guy NI every success for the future.”