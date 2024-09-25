A popular Northern Ireland riverside coffee van has found a new home after it closed following the site being sold for redevelopment.

The Coffee at the Dock in Coleraine, which was started during lockdown on an abandon plot of land on the River Bann, served its last cuppa at the weekend, attracting hundreds of coffee-loving supporters.

A ‘life-saver’ during the Covid pandemic for its outside location, Coffee at the Dock grew over the four years into a thriving business and meeting place attracting dog walkers, family and friends as well as passing traffic.

Owner Frances Galbraith, explained: "When we received the news that the Dock had to vacate the current site I was deeply saddened, we knew that the day would arrive for 30 days notice to quit as originally agreed with The Honourable the Irish Society.

“I feared at that time that I would have to let everything go - sell the trailer, fixtures and fittings and just give up the business entirely.

"However, the support and interest from so many of our customer friends and a very kind offer of help I have now decided to keep going and have reopened today (Wednesday) at Castle Lane Waterside, five minutes down the road.”

Making the end of an era for the ‘old’ Dock location, Frances and staff held a farewell party last Sunday.

Thanking everyone who came along, Frances continued: “I just wish to let all our friends, who have supported Coffee at the Dock, how proud, overwhelmed and humbled I was to see so many people turn up at our final day at the Cutts.

"Thank you everyone your support means the world, your friendship and just being there has always been very much appreciated.

"I was, as always, extremely proud and impressed with the team at the Dock, they worked extremely hard in order to keep everybody happy and served - they/ you once again played a blinder - as ever. Thank you!

"And we look forward to seeing you at our new home - Coffee at the Dock at Castle Lane, Waterside. It won’t be the same but it’s a new new beginning...the end of one era and a start of a new one!”

