Video: Royal Portrush Golf Club can ‘breathe easier’ as Northern Ireland firm completes coastal protection works
Northern Ireland firm Northstone Materials has successfully completed a three week scheme to strengthen the coastal erosion defences protecting part of the famous Dunluce links at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
The scheme, which aims to improve the longevity of the world famous golf course, involved extending the rock armour by 20 metres on a stretch of the East Strand below the fifth green and six tee box.With major new work underway on the links in preparation for next year’s Open Championship, there were heightening fears that heavy winter storms could cause damage to the course. But following lengthy discussions with officials of the Department of the Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs to secure a Marine Licence, the go-ahead was given given in February for the work to start.
The project, worth £165,000, included long term protection to the most vulnerable section of the golf course which overlooks the east strand and is the course’s most iconic location.
Highlighting a job well done, Northstone site engineer Greg McDaid, explained: "The aim of this Coastal Defence Scheme was to reduce coastal erosion along a selection of coastline to the east of the golf club at the Curran Strand dune system and to improve the longevity of the golf course.
"It will retain long term protection to the most vulnerable section of the golf course, in particular, the 5th green, 6th tees and the newly constructed 7th hole.
"Royal Portrush Golf Club attracts significant tourism to Portrush and so its protection is economically important for the whole town. The scheme was a 20m extension of the existing 90m long revetment.
"The reason for this was to protect the sixth tee of the golf club where the next big storm had the potential to wash away the sand dunes, undermine the tee box and it would have been washed away and lost.”The Royal Portrush Golf Club's general manager John Lawler, continued: “The completed works will allow us all to breathe easier, particularly with the 2025 Open just around the corner. The potential for catastrophic damage to this area of the course, especially so close to the Open, does not bear thinking about.”
More than a then record breaking 237,500 fans from all over the world attended the Open five years ago, and with extended hospitality and spectators areas planned for the 153rd championship, even bigger crowds are expected on the north coast.Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, councillor Ciarán McQuillan, added: “I am pleased that this crucial work has taken place to protect this highly treasured links course, which is one of the jewels in the Borough’s crown.“It was vitally important that this improvement scheme is carried ahead of The Open next year. The significance of this much-anticipated tournament simply cannot be overstated, as it will bring huge economic benefits to the local area.”
