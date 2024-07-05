Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northstone Materials successfully completes £165,000 scheme to improve the longevity of the world famous Dunluce links golf course

Northern Ireland firm Northstone Materials has successfully completed a three week scheme to strengthen the coastal erosion defences protecting part of the famous Dunluce links at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

The scheme, which aims to improve the longevity of the world famous golf course, involved extending the rock armour by 20 metres on a stretch of the East Strand below the fifth green and six tee box.With major new work underway on the links in preparation for next year’s Open Championship, there were heightening fears that heavy winter storms could cause damage to the course. But following lengthy discussions with officials of the Department of the Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs to secure a Marine Licence, the go-ahead was given given in February for the work to start.

The project, worth £165,000, included long term protection to the most vulnerable section of the golf course which overlooks the east strand and is the course’s most iconic location.

Highlighting a job well done, Northstone site engineer Greg McDaid, explained: "The aim of this Coastal Defence Scheme was to reduce coastal erosion along a selection of coastline to the east of the golf club at the Curran Strand dune system and to improve the longevity of the golf course.

"It will retain long term protection to the most vulnerable section of the golf course, in particular, the 5th green, 6th tees and the newly constructed 7th hole.

"Royal Portrush Golf Club attracts significant tourism to Portrush and so its protection is economically important for the whole town. The scheme was a 20m extension of the existing 90m long revetment.

"The reason for this was to protect the sixth tee of the golf club where the next big storm had the potential to wash away the sand dunes, undermine the tee box and it would have been washed away and lost.”The Royal Portrush Golf Club's general manager John Lawler, continued: “The completed works will allow us all to breathe easier, particularly with the 2025 Open just around the corner. The potential for catastrophic damage to this area of the course, especially so close to the Open, does not bear thinking about.”