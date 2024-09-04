Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the first images to emerge from the almost-finished Grand Central Station in Belfast.

The massive construction project has years in the making, and the News Letter last visited it in November while it was still basically a building site.

Now the final touches are being put on it ahead of its first day of operations on Sunday.

However, it will only be catering to bus passengers for the time being.

The eight new rail platforms will remain empty until rail safety inspectors give the tracks the all-clear.

The boss of Translink, Chris Conway, told the News Letter he expects this will be “before Christmas”, but would not be drawn on a more specific date.