Vikela, an innovative leader in the personal protection equipment industry, has opened new headquarters in Bangor, County Down, with an investment of £1.3 million.

The new 20,000 sq. ft. facility, located in what was once the headquarters of the Spectator Newspapers group now serves as the base for Vikela’s future. The relocation from the company’s previous 1,000 sq. ft. site in Belfast showcases its rapid expansion.

Peter Gilleece, CEO of Vikela, said: "Bangor offers everything we need for our next chapter — space for expansion, ease of access for both local and international clients, and an environment rich with business opportunity.

"We are proud of how far we have come and are excited about what the future holds. We owe special thanks to councillor Blaney, whose support was instrumental in our successful relocation to Bangor. Our new Bangor site marks a significant milestone in Vikela’s journey, and we are confident it will enable us to achieve our vision of becoming the global leader in body armour.”

Robert Stewart, Chief Technology Officer, Vikela; Bangor Central councillor Craig Blaney; Peter Gilleece, founder and CEO, Vikela and Jenny Gregg, Chief Operations Officer

The move to the larger site is just the beginning of Vikela’s plans for significant growth. Over the next five years, the new headquarters will house multiple functions, including head office operations such as IT, Finance and Operations, as well as expanded production and warehousing facilities.

Currently, Vikela employs three full-time staff and two temporary workers. By the end of 2025, the company plans to increase this number to 15, with a goal to grow its workforce to 50 employees within the next five years.

Bangor Central councillor Craig Blaney welcomed the news, saying: “It’s fantastic to see an innovative company like Vikela choose Bangor as the base for its new headquarters. This investment not only highlights the city’s appeal for growing businesses but also promises to bring valuable job opportunities and economic growth to the area.”

Vikela was founded by mechanical engineer, Peter Gilleece, who had a goal to revolutionise the body armour industry with a commitment to safety, sustainability and inclusivity.

The business leverages patent-pending materials and SLS 3D printing technology to manufacture flexible, lightweight and fully recyclable personal protection equipment, mainly for the security industries.

Its flagship APIS stab protection range is the world’s first flexible stab vest that not only exceeds current safety standards but also addresses a critical gap in protection for women by testing male and female armour equally. This innovation marks a groundbreaking advancement in an industry where female armour has traditionally been tested at half the force of male armour.

As a result, the company has created a fully 3D printed protection system to meet the Home Office testing standards for body armour. This achievement sets a new benchmark in the industry and solidifies the company’s reputation as a future market leader in safety solutions for high-risk sectors such as policing and security.

With a mission to become a global leader in the personal protection industry, Vikela will continue to innovate with its patent-pending, sustainable and recyclable protection solutions using its cutting-edge technology to offer critical protection in response to the growing global need for safety in vulnerable public-facing roles, including security personnel and healthcare workers.

"The rise in knife crime globally, particularly in urban areas, is a major concern for those working in high-risk environments. Our products are designed to offer the protection they need," Peter adds.

Already serving the UK, Vikela has also secured distributors that are actively working in key international markets including America, Japan and Poland. The company is set to showcase its innovative technology at an important trade show in Japan this month (October), where its local distributor will represent the brand.

Focusing on sustainability, the company will ensure that all its products are fully recyclable and operate within a circular economy. This allows it to take back unused armour and recycle the material to create new products, minimising waste and environmental impact.