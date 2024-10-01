Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A luxury cruise ship which was stranded in Northern Ireland for four months is likely to leave Belfast Lough for France tomorrow, its CEO says.

The Villa Vie Odyssey - apparently the world's first perpetual round the world cruise liner - has been on the cusp of departing since the weekend, after being delayed from launching from Belfast for four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been in storage for five years during the pandemic, the new owners - US based Villa Vie Residences - bought the vessel in March and have spent over £12m with Harland & Wolff in bringing it bang up to date.

Chief executive Mike Petterson, says the liner still has to complete administrative paperwork before it can finally depart to visit 147 countries in 3.5 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People on the strand close to Bangor Marina watch on as the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship is anchored off the coast on Bangor, Northern Ireland. The luxury cruise ship became marooned in Belfast for four months due to unexpected repair works. Picture date: Tuesday October 01, 2024. PA Photo. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mr Petterson told the News Letter at 8pm tonight that they were awaiting a technical explanation from a Finnish marine technology company for a tiny unexpected bend in the ship’s structure - about the thickness of a human hair - that has been there since it was launched 30 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it was possible the ship might dock in Belfast briefly before heading to France tomorrow.

"We’re enjoying a day at sea, and the residents are quite pleased," he told the News Letter. "We are waiting on a technical explanation by Wartsila on a 0.009mm deflection deviation that has been there since the ship launched 30 years ago. Its nothing new, the ship is ready just waiting for a technical explanation. We are to carry on to Brest France tomorrow, might stop back in Belfast for a top up but not sure if it's required."

Tonight at 8:30pm the ship remained just north of Bangor in Belfast Lough, almost mid-way between Whitehead and Bangor, according to satellite tracking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last night about 100 passengers - many of whom have called Belfast home for the past four months - were in jovial mood as they arrived at the cruise liner departure lounge at Belfast City Harbour on shuttle buses after 5pm.

Mr Petterson joined passengers in the lounge at about 7:10pm last night to tell them there was still some essential paperwork outstanding but he expected they would leave within 24 hours. It seemed as though passengers began holding their breath, and there was mention of contingency plans for hotels.

However 15 minutes later he appeared once again to announce that all paperwork had been signed off, to cheers from passengers and slaps on the back. Passengers boarded at around 8pm and set sail around 11:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However they have not yet made it any further than Belfast Lough.

The cost of a perpetual world cruise starts with buying a cabin for around £75k with monthly fees of £1,870 for a single or £2,620 for a couple. This covers food, laundry and entertainment and “being ushered around the world”.

Shorter packages on board are also available.