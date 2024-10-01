Villa Vie Odyssey Belfast: CEO Mike Petterson gives update as residents 'enjoy day at sea' in Belfast Lough
The Villa Vie Odyssey - apparently the world's first perpetual round the world cruise liner - has been on the cusp of departing since the weekend, after being delayed from launching from Belfast for four months.
Having been in storage for five years during the pandemic, the new owners - US based Villa Vie Residences - bought the vessel in March and have spent over £12m with Harland & Wolff in bringing it bang up to date.
Chief executive Mike Petterson, says the liner still has to complete administrative paperwork before it can finally depart to visit 147 countries in 3.5 years.
Mr Petterson told the News Letter at 8pm tonight that they were awaiting a technical explanation from a Finnish marine technology company for a tiny unexpected bend in the ship’s structure - about the thickness of a human hair - that has been there since it was launched 30 years ago.
He said it was possible the ship might dock in Belfast briefly before heading to France tomorrow.
"We’re enjoying a day at sea, and the residents are quite pleased," he told the News Letter. "We are waiting on a technical explanation by Wartsila on a 0.009mm deflection deviation that has been there since the ship launched 30 years ago. Its nothing new, the ship is ready just waiting for a technical explanation. We are to carry on to Brest France tomorrow, might stop back in Belfast for a top up but not sure if it's required."
Tonight at 8:30pm the ship remained just north of Bangor in Belfast Lough, almost mid-way between Whitehead and Bangor, according to satellite tracking.
Last night about 100 passengers - many of whom have called Belfast home for the past four months - were in jovial mood as they arrived at the cruise liner departure lounge at Belfast City Harbour on shuttle buses after 5pm.
Mr Petterson joined passengers in the lounge at about 7:10pm last night to tell them there was still some essential paperwork outstanding but he expected they would leave within 24 hours. It seemed as though passengers began holding their breath, and there was mention of contingency plans for hotels.
However 15 minutes later he appeared once again to announce that all paperwork had been signed off, to cheers from passengers and slaps on the back. Passengers boarded at around 8pm and set sail around 11:30pm.
However they have not yet made it any further than Belfast Lough.
The cost of a perpetual world cruise starts with buying a cabin for around £75k with monthly fees of £1,870 for a single or £2,620 for a couple. This covers food, laundry and entertainment and “being ushered around the world”.
Shorter packages on board are also available.
• ‘HAVE WE LEFT YET?’ Follow the progress of the Villa Vie Odyssey via satellite tracker here.