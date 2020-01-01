Vincent’s Portadown wins window display competition

Vincent’s Portadown has won this year’s SVP Christmas Window Display Competition by excelling in the theme of thinking green this Christmas and showing sustainability and environmental awareness.

All Vincent’s stores across Northern Ireland were encouraged to participate in the annual Christmas window display competition and Portadown Vincent’s window really stood out to the judges who had the final say after a public vote on Facebook, as the majority of the items used to dress the window had been donated to the shop over the past couple of years

Anne Crossan, Regional Retail Services Manager for SVP, said: “As consumers are being encouraged to consider their buying habits and move away from ‘fast fashion’, Vincent’s in Portadown is providing good quality used and unused products to its local communities with sustainability at the forefront. The annual window display competition gives our staff a fun project to work on in the run up to Christmas but there is a serious message and this year’s focus was in underpinning our commitment to the environment.

“I would like to congratulate Vincent’s Portadown for the creativity and imagination they’ve shown in creating their window display. In fact all the shops that participated in the competition created really fantastic showstopping windows. And I would also like to congratulate the shops that came second and third - Derry in second place and Newry in third place.”

Vincent’s charity shops are a very important aspect of the service SVP provides. Not only do they provide people with new and lightly worn items at affordable prices, they also provide an income source for the Society, which is recycled directly back into the community.

The charity shops are managed by a small number of professionals, assisted by a large number of volunteers. The profits generated from the charity shops, some of which also supply furniture, are recycled into local Conferences around Northern Ireland to support those in need.

For further information about SVP and its work, visit www.svpni.co.uk.