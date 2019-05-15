Visiting Chinese dignitaries enjoy tour of Gobbins

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has welcomed a Chinese delegation for key meetings in a bid to strengthen business and trade links.

Outgoing mayor Lindsay Millar, MLA Robin Swann, Cllr. Audrey Wales and council officers welcomed the new Chinese Consul General, Madame Meifang Zhang and her delegation recently.

Madame Meifang Zhang pictured with the Manager of The Gobbins, Alister Bell before the tour.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been exploring a number of initiatives to develop international relations with China.

The former mayor said:“I was delighted to welcome the delegation to Mid and East Antrim and the meeting proved extremely beneficial for both parties.

“Our key strategic priority is growing the economy – with China identified as a vital partner to those investment plans, and closer ties offering huge potential for mutually beneficial business links through jobs and prosperity both here and in China.”

The delegation visited The Gobbins where they described the attraction as “breath-taking”.

Madame Zhang, said: “I want to thank the council for arranging such a pleasant breath-taking visit to The Gobbins which has left a deep unforgettable and lovely memory for us all.

“We are looking forward to working closely with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council with the friendly, co-operative relationship we have now built upon.”

After a visit to Cranswick County Foods in Ballymena, a world leader in the export of pork and other meat products from Northern Ireland to China, the delegation met with officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, including the District Commander Supt. Darrin Jones at the Mayor’s Parlour, in The Braid, in Ballymena.

This private meeting was to discuss the support being provided to the large Chinese community in Ballymena.

The visitors were also given a presentation by council officers highlighting the work which has been undertaken with the Chinese community in the borough and the links which have been established. between the two regions