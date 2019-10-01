Volvo ‘saddened’ by closure of Greers of Antrim car dealership

A long-running Northern Ireland car dealership has closed with immediate effect, it has been announced.

Volvo said it was “saddened” to confirm that Greers of Antrim and Coleraine, a family-run dealer for more than 30 years, has ceased trading.

A spokesperson for Volvo said the decision, which it described as “regrettable”, was taken by the owners of the business “at short notice”.

“As a priority, Volvo is in the process of arranging for customers to be contacted personally and advised of any relevant updates,” they added.

“Volvo has had a successful partnership with Greers for many years and our thoughts go out to those affected by the news. Moving forward, Volvo is committed to offering its new and used cars, as well as the brand’s full range of services and financial products, in the local area.”

This move leaves Volvo owners in Northern Ireland having to travel to Belfast for dealer services.