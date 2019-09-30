Watch as this unidentified man rips down signs erected by ex-Wrightbus workers

There is widespread anger and exasperation amongst some ex-Wrightbus employees after a video of an unidentified man removing signs and posters close to the scene of the protest emerged over the weekend.

The footage was recorded by an ex-Wrightbus employee in Galgorm Industrial Estate, where Wrightbus is located.

Some of the slogans erected near the Wrightbus factory in Ballymena at the weekend. Inset: an unidentified man removes all of the slogans by ripping them free.

"I'm so glad he [the man in the video] wasn't on our side today," said the ex-Wrightbus employee who recorded the footage.

"Bit over the top for our peaceful protest," they added.

The signs had been erected over the weekend by some of the 1,200 workers who lost their jobs last week.

The ex-Wrightbus employee said the man in the video emerged from the nearby Green Pastures Church.

Jeff Wright, who controlled Wrightbus before its collapse, is a pastor in Green Pastures Church.

Many of the men and women who lost their jobs have been critical of Mr. Wright over donations totalling more than £15m made to Green Pastures Church from Wrightbus over a period of six years.

Some ex-Wrightbus employees claim the donations weakened the business and subsequently contributed to its recent demise.

The Wright family has consistently denied it acted unreasonably while attempting to secure a buyer for the business.

A spokesperson for Green Pastures Church said it would "love and serve people" who had lost their jobs.

"As with any donation we receive as a church, we are incredibly grateful for the support the Wright family have offered us.

"They, along with many others, chose to be generous when their family business enabled them to do so.

"The leadership, staff and people of Green Pastures Church will continue to love and serve people in our community in and through these challenging times," the spokesperson said.