WATCH: Rangers fans gather for opening of club's new Belfast store

Dozens of Rangers fans queued from early morning to be among the first through the doors of the club's new store in Belfast city centre.

There were cheers from the waiting crowd as the shutters went up on the new shop at Castle Lane just after 10 o'clock this morning.

Store manager Alan Brown (left) with Rangers fan Stephen Nixon from east Belfast at the opening of the new store on Castle Lane

Store manager Alan Brown is delighted to be taking on the challenge of running the new outlet, which employs six staff.

"Belfast has been without a Rangers shop for a good few years, so it has been welcomed by everybody saying it is about time Rangers had a presence back in the city centre," the Carrickfergus man said.

The Ibrox club's previous superstore at nearby Ann Street closed just over four years ago. But fans are convinced the city's new Rangers store will have a bright future.

Rangers season ticket holders Andy Loughran and Stephen Nixon, both from east Belfast, were delighted to be at the head of the queue.

Store manager Alan Brown with staff members Imogen Porter and Jade Vaughan

"I think this shop will be well supported by the fans and it will do well," Andy said.

Stephen, who was queuing to get his four-year-old son a new kit, added: "The support is massively bigger and better in Northern Ireland than it was before, so I think it will do well this time. Me on my own, I'll make it survive!"

The new store will sell a wide range of Rangers merchandise including replica kits and clothing, but a decision has yet to be made about whether it will be an outlet for match tickets.