WATCH: Stephen Nolan among the Belfast shoppers dressed for the unusually mild weather on Christmas Eve

Last minute Christmas shoppers including Stephen Nolan were able to walk around the stores in unusually mild weather.

The BBC broadcaster passed the News Letter offices in Belfast city centre just after 4pm on Tuesday, delighted that he had finished his shopping, including a present for ‘Big Audrey’ (his mum).

Nolan was wearing light clothing but said that he was not at all cold given the relatively warm conditions.

“It is actually lovely, and not that cold,” he told us as he walked towards Belfast City Hall.

The BBC broadcaster Stephen Nolan, seen at the side of Belfast City Hall, was among shoppers in the city wearing light clothing due to the unusually mild weather on Christmas Eve. Pic December 24 2024

It was in fact almost the warmest Christmas Eve ever in Northern Ireland. The temperature reached 13.7 Celsius in Murlough in Co Down, within a whisker of the record of 13.9C in Armagh city in 1942.

The Met Office has been forecasting that the temperature in Belfast, and other parts of the province, will between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day stay in an narrow band between 11 Celsius and 13 Celsius. Not only is that unusually warm weather for daytime in late December, it is particularly warm for night time temperatures at this time.

The News Letter talked to other shoppers who also remarked on the mild weather. Most people on the street were well wrapped up, but probably because of the expectation of a Christmas chill. Some people on the street, however, were like Nolan only wearing light layers of clothing, including, on a couple of people, T-shirts.

The shoppers will be back on December 26, with many stores in Belfast opening that day as the sales begin. Boots opens at 9am and Primark at 10am and the Apple store at 10am.

Castlecourt opens at 10am, although not all stores will be open, while Victoria Square is always open to pedestrians, where various shops are expected to be open. Many other stores in Belfast such as Marks and Spencer will not be reopen until Friday.

Tomorrow, Christmas Day, is due to be a “much, much milder” Christmas than usual, according to Tom Morgan of the Met Office.

Temperatures in Northern Ireland are likely to be 12 to 13C – very mild, but short of the Christmas Day record of 14.8C.

Boxing Day will be similar too, though with a slightly higher chance of rain.