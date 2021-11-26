WATCH: Tailback of cars in central Belfast caused by vehicles queuing for low price £1.19 petrol and diesel Go offer

The offer at Go forecourts of £1.19 per litre for both petrol and diesel is 20p a litre lower than most other outlets, and 30p cheaper than some.

It only applies to sites pay at the pump (with card) sites.

The Go station on Great Victoria Street was full of keen customers this afternoon, and led to a tailback of cars into nearby Shaftesbury Square and beyond.

The low price petrol and diesel offer from Go as seen in Great Victoria Street in Belfast on November 26 2021

The offer was announced as a Black Friday deal with ‘No Catch. Just huge savings.”

There is a maximum fill of £100 and must be into vehicle tanks only with no container/ storage tank fills allowed.

The offer is available at Cookstown, Crumlin, Carrickfergus, Yorkgate, Great Victoria Street, Grand Parade, Twin Spires Richhill, Portadown and Killea.

Go is part of parent company LCC Group Ltd,

