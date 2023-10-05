Waterstones celebrates a new chapter with the opening of its ninth Northern Ireland store
Book retailer Waterstones is celebrating a new chapter with the opening of its ninth Northern Ireland store in Rushmere Shopping Centre, creating 10 new jobs.
Opening its doors tomorrow (Friday), Waterstones will be occupying a 4,668 sq. ft. unit, adjacent to anchor tenant Primark, asserting it’s confidence in the buoyant local market.
This deal was secured by property advisor, Savills Northern Ireland, on behalf of Rushmere Shopping Centre, continuing a narrative of robust retail expansion within the Centre.
Martin Walsh, centre manager, shared his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to welcome Waterstones to Rushmere Shopping Centre. Their presence adds a new and exciting dimension to our retail offering, and we are confident that book lovers and shoppers across Northern Ireland will embrace this noteworthy addition to our line-up. We believe that the inclusion of a bookseller of Waterstones' calibre significantly enhances our appeal and provides yet another compelling reason to shop at Rushmere.”
Paul Wilson, director, Savills Northern Ireland, explained: “This is a testament to the resilient and dynamic retail environment that Rushmere Shopping Centre continues to cultivate. The arrival of Waterstones, a highly esteemed retailer, underscores the centre’s appeal and ongoing commitment to delivering a diverse and vibrant shopping experience.”