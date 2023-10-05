News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

Waterstones celebrates a new chapter with the opening of its ninth Northern Ireland store

The book retailer will open its doors in Rushmere Shopping Centre tomorrow (Friday), creating 10 new jobs
By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Book retailer Waterstones is celebrating a new chapter with the opening of its ninth Northern Ireland store in Rushmere Shopping Centre, creating 10 new jobs.

Opening its doors tomorrow (Friday), Waterstones will be occupying a 4,668 sq. ft. unit, adjacent to anchor tenant Primark, asserting it’s confidence in the buoyant local market.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This deal was secured by property advisor, Savills Northern Ireland, on behalf of Rushmere Shopping Centre, continuing a narrative of robust retail expansion within the Centre.

Most Popular

Martin Walsh, centre manager, shared his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to welcome Waterstones to Rushmere Shopping Centre. Their presence adds a new and exciting dimension to our retail offering, and we are confident that book lovers and shoppers across Northern Ireland will embrace this noteworthy addition to our line-up. We believe that the inclusion of a bookseller of Waterstones' calibre significantly enhances our appeal and provides yet another compelling reason to shop at Rushmere.”

Paul Wilson, director, Savills Northern Ireland, explained: “This is a testament to the resilient and dynamic retail environment that Rushmere Shopping Centre continues to cultivate. The arrival of Waterstones, a highly esteemed retailer, underscores the centre’s appeal and ongoing commitment to delivering a diverse and vibrant shopping experience.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandPrimark