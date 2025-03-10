Northern Ireland’s First Minister and deputy First Minister will lead NI Chamber’s business delegation to North Carolina

Queen’s University, Artemis, B-Secur, Axial 3D as well as NI businesses with hubs to join Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly to showcase the local economy and develop key relationships across the U.S

The First Minister and deputy First Minister are heading to North Carolina with a delegation of local businesses to showcase the local economy and develop key relationships across the U.S.

During their visit they will mark the one-year signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the North Carolina and NI Chambers of Commerce.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Growing our economy is our focus for this important visit as we develop business and investment opportunities, strengthening our partnership with North Carolina. We have close economic ties with U.S. companies. We have welcomed over 1,300 international companies, creating thousands of good jobs in the process.

“We offer one of the most efficient business environments in Europe. We have a young, dynamic and highly skilled workforce with unique access to trade opportunities in Britain and Europe. The potential we offer is huge, and we compete on the world stage. That is the message I will be bringing to investors.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, explained: “The Memorandum of Understanding between both Chambers of Commerce was built on the commitment to work together, to unlock new economic opportunities, drive innovation, and create lasting business relationships. And one year on, it is clear that this partnership is thriving.

“Building the connections between ourselves and the U.S. is key to our economic growth and we are breaking new ground on this visit.

“There are such parallels between our economic strengths and the potential for this approach is huge. Our visit demonstrates our support for this approach as we recognise the benefits of the opportunity to come together, share expertise, explore new markets, and forge meaningful collaborations.”

The deputy First Minister will then travel to Washington DC for a series of St Patrick’s Day engagements.

She added: “I will be attending a number of events to further enhance our economic ties with the U.S. and I will be using every opportunity to promote Northern Ireland as a great place to live, work and invest in.”