Husband and wife duo Gavan and Helen Wall who operate five Spar stores in North and West Belfast, have added their first community supermarket to their portfolio of stores with the opening of the all-new Flax Eurospar, Ardoyne taking their store count to six

Northern Ireland’s fast-growing independent foodvenience business, The Wall Group has made a £4million investment into new community supermarket in North Belfast.

The store replaces the former supermarket which was located at The Flax Centre, and was purchased by The Wall Group (TWG) from previous local owner, Brendan McKee Jnr in January 2024.

It represents a £4million investment into the community from the new owners, bringing 25 new jobs to the local area.

A further 25 employees from the previous store have also moved to the new outlet, creating a team of 50.

The 7,800 sq. ft. site provides the area with a new, state-of-the-art supermarket, offering everyday essentials on top of a host of local grocery suppliers, own-brand fresh ranges for tonight’s tea, Spar Bakery, plus a Barista Bar coffee to go machine and TWG’s signature FeedMe food-to-go deli serving hot breakfast and lunch throughout the day.

Helen Wall, store owner, said: “We are committed to the communities within which we operate, and are delighted to add our first Eurospar to our network of stores which are providing local jobs and supporting local producers and suppliers.

“As well as providing great ranges of local fresh foods coupled with everyday essentials for local residents, we also have the award winning McKee & Sons Butchers, managed by head butcher Paul McKee and his team of four butchers. Complementing that fresh offering, the store will also feature our FeedMe food-to-go offering plus Spar’s popular Barista Bar coffee to go.

“We have a fantastic team here at the new Flax Eurospar in Ardoyne, many of whom are well known to our shoppers as they are all from the local area.”

In addition, the store operates the stunning ‘The Flacky’ Off Licence, a new Fanta Ice Blast machine, an external ATM and the reintroduction of the instore Post Office, bringing all those essential services back to the area.

The new site has also increased opening hours for shoppers’ convenience and now trades with extended opening hours until 10pm.

To celebrate the official opening, the store held a family fun day with coffee and cake for shoppers, as well as entertainment for young visitors to the store including face painting, balloon modelling and a visit from Postman Pat. Over 50 exciting prizes were given away on the day, including meat hampers, store vouchers and much more during a spin the wheel competition.

On the day, the team also collected for Eurospar NI’s official charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children, and will continue to raise funds for the organisation which works with families to empower young people impacted by cancer.

Cameron Hughes, store manager, added: “Our team are passionate and committed to improving the area throughout our community engagement activities, while providing outstanding customer service daily for our shoppers.