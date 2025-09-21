Justice Minister Naomi Long, John Keers BL, director of Centre of Legal Technology, Professor Paul Connolly Pro Vice Chancellor and Executive Dean of Ulster University Faculty of Life and Health Sciences, Cathy Gormley Heenan, Ulster University Provost, Esther McGuiness, Head of Ulster University School of Law

New hub positions Northern Ireland at the forefront of legal innovation, harnessing AI and technology to transform courts, streamline access to justice, and future-proof the legal profession

Ulster University has officially launched its Centre for Legal Technology (CLT), marking a pivotal moment in legal innovation and reinforcing Northern Ireland’s emergence as a leader in law and technology.

The Centre for Legal Technology (CLT) launch event, held at the University’s Belfast campus last night (Thursday 18 September), brought together academics, legal practitioners, technologists, students, and international thought leaders to explore how emerging technologies are transforming the legal sector.

Although only formally launched this week, the CLT is already delivering real-world impact across the profession, judiciary, and society. Current initiatives include:

AI in Judicial Decision Making — A new £200,000 project is exploring how AI could be used in courtrooms to help judges make ethical, fair and transparent decisions — without replacing them. The 12-month pilot, backed by the AI Security Institute, is working closely with senior UK and international judges to make sure AI is used responsibly and doesn’t interfere with judicial independence.

AI Powered Mass Case Management — In partnership with the Labour Relations Agency and TalkTerms, the CLT is tackling more than 250,000 unpaid holiday pay claims after a major court ruling (the Agnew decision). This pioneering approach combines AI driven processes with innovative dispute resolution methods to accelerate case handling, reduce costs and improve access to justice.

Conveyancing Reinvented — Working with Lawri AI, a new local start-up, the CLT is helping to develop responsible AI solutions that will transform the conveyancing process. By introducing automation and data-driven tools, the project aims to make property transactions more efficient, transparent and reliable providing benefits for businesses, practitioners and the public.

Building Innovation through Education — The CLT is embedding innovation into teaching and training through ideation labs, student hackathons and incubation pathways that take ideas from concept to prototype. This ensures that students, practitioners and industry partners can collaborate in shaping LegalTech solutions, while developing the digital fluency required for the future of the profession.

Already showcased in Lisbon, Vienna, London and Galway, the CLT’s research is capturing the attention of policymakers, industry leaders and justice reform communities worldwide.

John Keers BL, director of the Centre for Legal technology, said: “When I entered the legal profession, I was struck by how much of it was stuck in the past. Today, we are living through one of the most pivotal moments in legal history, where technology is not just on the horizon but is reshaping how justice is delivered right now.

“The Centre for Legal Technology exists to ensure these changes are guided responsibly. We are equipping the next generation of lawyers, supporting practitioners and judges to adapt with confidence, and ensuring that innovation improves access to justice. Our work is already punching well above its weight and this is just the start of what we are planning.”

The CLT is guided by an Advisory Board of senior leaders from the judiciary, global law firms, technology companies and academia. Serving as ambassadors, they champion the Centre’s work nationally and internationally, while strategically shaping priorities, strengthening partnerships and ensuring its long-term success as legal technology evolves.

The event featured contributions from the Justice Minister, Naomi Long MLA, and a keynote from Professor Richard Susskind CBE, the world-renowned legal futurist, who spoke on ‘AI the Future of Law’ and introduced his latest book, How to Think About AI – A Guide for the Perplexed.

Speaking at the event Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “We are at a watershed moment in our collective history. Our technological environment is changing at an unprecedented rate and is presenting unprecedented challenges and opportunities. Legal technology, in particular has the potential to help resolve cases faster, to streamline process and reduce administrative burdens; it has the potential to reduce delay and costs.

“We must seek to harness those benefits. With the establishment of the Centre, Ulster University is leading by example and undertaking critical work not only to improve the system now but also to properly equip the generations who will work in the system in the future.”

Professor Richard Susskind OBE continued: “This is a great initiative, with the potential to make an impact well beyond Northern Ireland. Across the world, the legal profession is grappling with AI and other emerging technologies. What is most promising is the Centre’s determination not only to research these challenges, but to work in practice with lawyers, judges and policymakers to ensure innovation is applied responsibly and in the interests of justice.”

The launch was supported by Gold Sponsor CGI, alongside Silver Sponsors iManage, Achuman, AO Sherman, and Liberty IT.

Michelle Sherrard, director Consulting Services, CGI (Gold Sponsor) said: “As the gold sponsor of Ulster University’s Centre for Legal Technology, CGI is pleased to have established a strong connection with this pioneering hub, exploring and shaping the evolving role of technology in law. As one of the world’s largest independent IT and business consulting firms, CGI is playing a pivotal role in modernising the justice system through the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Service Themis programme, making it a natural fit for close alignment with CLT.

“We are committed to supporting the important research being conducted by the centre, championing the responsible and ethical use of AI. This work reflects our dedication to helping clients and society harness AI in ways that promote trust, transparency, and positive outcomes.”

Reflecting Ulster University’s commitment to innovation, the CLT is a joint initiative between the School of Law and the School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems, bringing together expertise from across disciplines to shape the future of justice.