Regency House, a five-star boutique townhouse and events venue, has created 40 new hospitality jobs following the completion of a four-year £7 million restoration project.

Situated in Belfast’s historic Queen’s Quarter, the latest expansion represents the third phase of the extensive regeneration programme, which first opened in 2022 at 11 and 12 Upper Crescent – welcoming guests to its one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites.

In 2023, the second phase of the restoration project saw the arrival of Crescent One (14 Lower Crescent), a standalone event space for both corporate and private functions.

Adding 7,275 sq. ft to the boutique townhouse’s existing footprint, the latest restoration spans four floors across two additional landmark Grade II listed Georgian terrace buildings at 14 and 15 Upper Crescent.

Eight new elegantly appointed bedrooms have been unveiled to expand the accommodation offering and complement the property’s six existing one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites at 11 and 12 Upper Crescent.

Commenting on the completion, Katie Jackson, director of finance & operations, Regency House, said: “We are thrilled to be unveiling the third phase of this milestone project.

"From the very start, we had an ambitious vision to not only restore these historic properties but also to rejuvenate this area of the city, which, despite its rich history, had fallen into disrepair.

“Through the endless support and tireless work of the entire project team, we are so proud to have achieved what we set out to do back in 2020, and as a result, create a truly unique five-star experience in the heart of Belfast.

"We are excited to continue this journey and see what is next in store for Regency House.”

On the ground floor, a newly opened restaurant now serves breakfast and provides guests with a serene setting to start the morning.

The first floor is home to The Drawing Room, an inviting bar and lounge that further enhances the food and beverage choice at Regency House. With rich interiors and picturesque views of Crescent Park, overnight residents can enjoy an all-day dining menu alongside a curated drinks list.

A state-of-the-art fitness and wellness suite has also been developed, offering a truly holistic experience for guests.

The boutique gym, complete with exposed brick and soft lighting, features premium equipment from brands including BLK BOX and Peloton, while a hot tub, sauna and cold plunge pool further bolster the facilities to create a secluded urban sanctuary.

Nicholas Forsythe, general manager of Regency House, added: “With the ever-evolving landscape of luxury travel and accommodation, we are excited to debut this next phase of development and showcase our expansive restorations and enhanced facilities.

“I firmly believe that Regency House will provide guests with an unrivalled experience, affirming it as one of the most luxurious places to stay in the city and a perfect place to create unforgettable memories.”

