Around Noon, one of the UK’s fastest growing food groups, officially opens its fifth manufacturing site at Slough Trading Estate

Newry food-to-go manufacturer Around Noon, one of the UK’s fastest growing food groups, has officially opened its newest manufacturing facility at Slough Trading Estate following continued strong business performance throughout 2024.

Located close to London Heathrow, the new 30,000 sq ft factory becomes the group’s fifth manufacturing facility in the UK & Ireland and its second in the South East of England. Creating up to 200 new jobs, it will increase the manufacturing capacity of the firm’s Slough operations by £50million.

The expansion comes as Around Noon continues to record strong organic growth, with net sales rising by 21% in 2024.

Pictured at the opening of Around Noon's new facility are CEO Gareth Chambers, operations director Wesley Jenkins, and chairman Howard Farquhar

Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon, said: “This is a significant moment for our business. We are on track to achieve £100m turnover and this new facility will play a key role in accelerating growth towards that target and beyond as we continue to expand our presence and market share. The opening of our new Slough facility is the culmination of years of work and a huge team effort. It’s a site we’re incredibly proud to showcase and one that reflects our scaling ambitions.”

Sustainability is a core feature of the new facility with green features including photovoltaic panels on the roof to provide electricity to the premises with any excess sent back into the network grid; energy efficient LED light fittings installed throughout; a heating and comfort cooling system; mechanical ventilation and water-reducing products in the WCs; shower facilities to encourage more employees to cycle to work; and electric vehicle charging points. The site also has SMART meters installed throughout to help improve operational efficiency.

Around Noon produces high-quality chilled, hot and frozen food-to-go across a range of product categories including sandwiches, wraps, salads, breakfast and hot deli options, snack pots, bakery products and natural fruit juices.

It supplies over 4.4 million products every month into industries including travel, forecourt, convenience and supermarket retail, the café and coffee shop industry, contract catering, healthcare, education and industry.

In June 2023, Around Noon significantly expanded its London operations when it acquired The Soho Sandwich Company and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in north London.