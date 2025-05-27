Ballymena’s Galgorm announces £3 million investment in New Forest Spa Garden and guestroom renovations

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland luxury hotel and spa resort Galgorm has announced a £3 million investment - unveiling a major guestroom refurbishment programme and plans for a nature-immersive Forest Spa Garden.

These significant developments further enhance the resort’s world-renowned Thermal Spa Village and reinforces its commitment to investing in Northern Ireland’s growing tourism sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£2 million has been invested to renovate Galgorm’s six junior suites - which are now complete with private hot tubs on the balconies overlooking the River Maine - and to refurbish 45 superior rooms which are due for completion by July 2025. The upgrades blend modern luxury with Galgorm’s timeless aesthetic, enhancing guest comfort while elevating the spa experience.

Set to open in autumn 2025, a new Forest Spa Garden represents an additional £1million investment, designed to offer guests a deeper connection to nature. Located across the River Maine and opposite the existing Thermal Spa Village, this tranquil retreat will be nestled within the resort’s woodland area and feature four luxurious relax cabanas, three private hot tubs, a sauna, and serene forest walkways. A bespoke bridge will seamlessly connect the new Forest Spa Garden to the main spa, creating a fully immersive wellness journey.

Colin Johnston, managing director, Galgorm Collection, said: “These investments allow us to push boundaries in creating exceptional guest experiences.

"The junior suites’ private balcony hot tubs offer guests a spa retreat within their own room, while the Forest Spa Garden introduces an entirely new way to relax and reconnect with nature. Our guests both from home and overseas can expect even more from Galgorm, and this latest chapter reflects our vision for world-class hospitality here in Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s premier luxury hotel and spa resort Galgorm has announced a £3 million investment - unveiling a major guestroom refurbishment programme and plans for a nature-immersive Forest Spa Garden. Pictured is Emma Garrett, Galgorm Spa operations manager and Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection managing director

The new Forest Spa Garden will be open to all overnight and day spa guests, whilst also aimed at specifically providing an accessible wellness experience for guests staying in Galgorm’s newly opened Forest Dens, the resort’s unique eco-friendly accommodations which have quickly become a popular choice for those who want to combine luxury with an experience immersed in nature. This new development ensures that Forest Den guests can enjoy the same high standard of Galgorm’s Thermal Spa Village facilities close to their accommodation, offering convenience without compromising on luxury.

The Forest Dens, featured in The Irish Independent’s Fab 50 list of Ireland’s best places to stay in 2025, provide a distinctive combination of nature and comfort, with a private garden terrace, outdoor shower, wood-fired bath, and private sauna, nestled under a canopy of trees for the ultimate secluded retreat.

This latest investment forms part of Galgorm’s broader £40 million expansion strategy to 2027, reinforcing its role in growing and futureproofing Northern Ireland’s tourism and hospitality industry.

The resort, the flagship property in the Galgorm Collection portfolio, has already seen over £60 million invested since 2010, whilst the hospitality group also recently announced it had acquired Galgorm Castle Estate in Ballymena and Roe Valley Resort in Limavady for a combined £28 million, committing an additional £22 million to enhance the properties and estates over the next five years. Galgorm Collection opened the £15m Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in Templepatrick, Co. Antrim in 2019, and in 2021 acquired and revamped The Old Inn in Crawfordsburn, complete with £2.5m outdoor Treetop Spa and enhanced accommodation and dining facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin added: “As international travel continues to rebound and domestic tourism flourishes, our focus remains on delivering premium, experience-led hospitality across our entire property portfolio.

"We are proud to contribute to the vibrancy of Northern Ireland’s tourism offering and look forward to welcoming even more guests from domestic and overseas markets to experience everything Galgorm has to offer.”