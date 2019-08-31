We are Vertigo plans a second bounce arena

Northern Irish adventure provider, We Are Vertigo, is expanding its Titanic Quarter facility with plans to open a 25,000 sq ft inflatable action course.

The expansion, which will create 25 jobs and represents a further £500k investment in the company’s leisure portfolio, builds on the success of its first Bounce Arena, which opened in Newtownbreda in January.

The addition of this new indoor inflatable action course, expected to open in the Autumn, will expand the leisure offering at the Titanic Quarter site, which currently includes a Ninja Master course and indoor skydiving.

The 90,000 sq ft facility already benefitted in part from a million-pound investment across the provider’s two Belfast sites earlier this year, when it opened its doors to Ireland’s first indoor Ninja Warrior course.

Gareth Murphy, Managing Director at We Are Vertigo, said: “Playscapism is a huge trend at the moment for adults and children alike and adventure play is really at the forefront of this. We are constantly reviewing our offering to make sure both our sites are as relevant as possible to families across Northern Ireland and Ireland.

“The success of Newtownbreda’s Bounce Arena has given us the confidence to invest further in our Titanic Quarter site and bring action-packed fun to even more families than before. We are proud of our world-class facilities and we want to encourage as many people as possible to avail of what’s on their doorstep as well as bolster NI’s offering for tourists by constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries of leisure experiences.”

In line with the expansion, We Are Vertigo intends to roll out multi-activity passes and annual membership schemes, both of which are designed to encourage visitors to come back as many times as they want for activities across both locations.

The We Are Vertigo Bounce Arenas are Ireland’s largest permanent inflatable action courses, creating endless thrills with extreme drop slides, open bounce areas, mechanical sweeping arms, travelators and Wipeout assault courses, as well as dedicated toddler areas so the whole family can have fun together.

For information, call 0870 066 1522, visit www.wearevertigo.com or connect with We Are Vertigo on Facebook, @VertigoBelfast and Twitter, @WeAre_Vertigo