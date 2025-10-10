Belfast’s five-star boutique townhouse, Regency House, has become the first venue in Northern Ireland to be awarded ‘1 Key’ in the prestigious Michelin Guide’s International hotel selection

Following the completion of a four-year restoration project Regency House awarded prestigious ‘1 Key’ rating, recognising it as a true gem in the international hotel landscape

After rigorous evaluation led by an esteemed panel of industry experts, the south Belfast property, which is situated in the city’s historic Queen’s Quarter, was awarded 1 Michelin Key, signifying it as ‘a very special stay - a true gem with its own character and personality, and service that always goes the extra mile.’

The Michelin Guide experts praised Regency House for perfectly encapsulating ‘Belfast’s ongoing cultural and architectural renaissance’, defining it as a ‘haven of modern-day luxury inside a beautiful Georgian building’.

Commenting on the major accolade, Katie Jackson, director, Regency House, said: “This is an incredibly special moment for the entire team at Regency House. Reputation and recommendation are vital to the success of any hospitality business, so to hold a Michelin key is an amazing accolade, and we are very proud to be part of The Michelin Guide family.