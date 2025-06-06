'We believe in using our platform for good': Belfast shop announces extraordinary one-day campaign to raise £100,000 for NI Hospice

By Claire Cartmill
Published 6th Jun 2025, 21:34 BST

With a bold target of £100,000, this initiative is more than a fundraiser — it's a movement...Born & Bred announce extraordinary one-day campaign

Belfast shop Born & Bred, which showcases modern Irish homeware and gifts, is proud to announce an extraordinary one-day campaign in support of Northern Ireland Hospice — pledging to donate 20% of all sales, both online and in-store, on Saturday (June 7).

With a bold target of £100,000, this initiative is more than a fundraiser — it's a movement. A celebration of community, compassion, and the power of people coming together to make a difference.

“We believe in using our platform for good,” said Linzi Rooney, owner of Born & Bred. “Northern Ireland Hospice provides vital care to individuals and families at the most difficult times in their lives.

"This is our chance to give back, and we’re inviting everyone to be part of it.”

From fashion to homeware, every purchase on the day directly contributes to life-changing hospice care in Northern Ireland. It’s an effortless way for customers to do something meaningful — while enjoying the things they love.

The message is simple: Feel good, do good. Shop with purpose.

Join us on Saturday, June 7, and help us reach...and surpass our £100,000 goal.

Shop online at https://wearebornandbred.com or visit us at 60-62 Ann Street, Belfast.

