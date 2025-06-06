With a bold target of £100,000, this initiative is more than a fundraiser — it's a movement...Born & Bred announce extraordinary one-day campaign

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast shop Born & Bred, which showcases modern Irish homeware and gifts, is proud to announce an extraordinary one-day campaign in support of Northern Ireland Hospice — pledging to donate 20% of all sales, both online and in-store, on Saturday (June 7).

With a bold target of £100,000, this initiative is more than a fundraiser — it's a movement. A celebration of community, compassion, and the power of people coming together to make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe in using our platform for good,” said Linzi Rooney, owner of Born & Bred. “Northern Ireland Hospice provides vital care to individuals and families at the most difficult times in their lives.

"This is our chance to give back, and we’re inviting everyone to be part of it.”

From fashion to homeware, every purchase on the day directly contributes to life-changing hospice care in Northern Ireland. It’s an effortless way for customers to do something meaningful — while enjoying the things they love.

The message is simple: Feel good, do good. Shop with purpose.

Join us on Saturday, June 7, and help us reach...and surpass our £100,000 goal.