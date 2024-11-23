Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Craigavon-based Express Freight has been acquired by a leading provider of delivery solutions across the UK and Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courier service Express Freight has been acquired by a leading provider of delivery solutions across the UK and Ireland.

DX Group, a leading provider of delivery solutions, announced the acquisition of the family-owned and operated business as part of the continuing expansion of its freight division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a successful trading track record of over 50 years, Express Freight offers pallet, parcel and general freight deliveries in Northern Ireland. Based at a three-acre site in Moyraverty, it operates 54 daily delivery routes and employs over 115 staff.

DX Group, a leading provider of delivery solutions, including parcel freight, secure courier, two-person and logistics services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Express Freight, a leading provider of pallet, parcel and general freight deliveries in Northern Ireland. Pictured is Express Freight Depot

The purpose-built depot has approximately 17,500 sq ft of raised warehouse floor space, 38 loading bays, a rear access bay, as well as around 6,000 sq ft storage area and over 6,500 sq ft of office accommodation; the depot also has a 10,000 sq ft drive-through canopy.

In a statement DX said: “The acquisition of Express Freight supports the continuing expansion of DX’s Freight division, which is a market leader in the delivery and collection of irregular dimensions and weight (“IDW”) items.

“Express Freight is well known to DX Group as a successful Independent Service Provider. Following the completion of the acquisition, the management team of Express Freight will remain with the business, ensuring its smooth integration into the DX network and continued high service quality to existing customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of its ambitious growth plans, DX is actively pursuing further accretive acquisitions. The Group is well-positioned to continue consolidating the fragmented logistics market. DX is also evaluating opportunities to strengthen its offering in integrated logistics and expand into new end markets.”

Paul Ibbetson, chief executive officer of DX (Group), explained: "I am both delighted and excited to announce our first M&A activity under H.I.G. ownership with the acquisition of Express Freight which is a natural fit for DX. We believe that integrating Express Freight within the DX Group will generate significant growth opportunities, whilst expanding the presence of the DX brand, in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. We are confident that the Express Freight customers will benefit from joining a larger group that is incredibly focused on service-quality and customer satisfaction.

“On behalf of everyone at DX, I am delighted to welcome Michael Mitchell, Lynne Brown and all of the team, and I look forward to further success with Express Freight as part of DX Group.”