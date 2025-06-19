Pictured as Davidson McDonnell announces plans to continue targeted expansion as it marks a decade of trailblazing growth, the leading Belfast law firm’s directors, from left: David McDonnell, Vicky Dummigan, Ross Davidson, Barbara Creed, and Raymond Duddy

With turnover at the firm for its most recent financial year having increased once again by over 15%, Davidson McDonnell now holds a leading position in a variety of key specialisms, including commercial property and corporate M&A

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland law firm Davidson McDonnell has announced plans to continue targeted expansion as it marks a decade of trailblazing growth.

With turnover at the firm for its most recent financial year having increased once again by over 15%, the practice now holds a leading position in a variety of key specialisms, including commercial property and corporate M&A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belfast-based firm, which was established by Ross Davidson and David McDonnell in 2015, has grown rapidly to become one of the region’s most respected full service legal specialists, providing corporate/M&A, property, commercial litigation and banking advice to many of Northern Ireland’s largest business names.

Powered by a 35-strong vibrant multidisciplinary team, with plans for at least eight new staff to join this year, Davidson McDonnell also hosts a dedicated private client group advising on matrimonial and family, estate planning and probate matters.

With many of its staff qualified to practise in England & Wales, as well as Northern Ireland, the firm opened a new office in the City of London last year.

Ross Davidson, director at Davidson McDonnell, said: “The development of Davidson McDonnell over just 10 years is testament to the strength, skills and advice of our talented teams, allied to our commitment to deliver a premium client service. In a competitive marketplace, we can be rightly proud of the impact we have made in Northern Ireland and across the UK and Ireland. We’re continually grateful for the trust which our clients place in us to deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking forward, we plan to grow our team further and to continue investing in existing and future talent to support our success.”

Since its inception, Davidson McDonnell has thrived, gaining an exceptional reputation for its straightforward, commercially focussed advice from clients across Northern Ireland, Great Britain and Ireland, enabling it to expand its senior team to five directors.

The senior team now includes longstanding corporate specialist Vicky Dummigan, who joined the firm in 2016, together with Raymond Duddy and Barbara Creed, who were appointed as directors last year.

The company is widely regarded as one of the leading, independent commercial law firms in Northern Ireland, handling some of the highest value, most complex mandates in the market, as well as acting regularly on cross-border and international transactions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After moving to new Grade A offices in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter just three years after its launch, Davidson McDonnell’s team members have played key roles in many high-profile transactions, including recently advising Northern Ireland’s largest family owned company, W&R Barnett, on the acquisition of a majority stake in the Symphony Group, and advising Lord Nicholas Hamilton on the sale of the iconic Belle Isle Estate in Fermanagh.

It is also the lead legal adviser behind Belfast’s iconic Loft Lines development, bringing 778 sustainable waterfront homes, including social homes, to the city as part of a major £175 million regeneration project.

Last year, Davidson McDonnell was recognised as one of the most active legal advisors in Northern Ireland's M&A sector, with a significant number of high-value transactions handled – Experian Market IQ’s M&A review highlighted the company as a key player in the local market.

In September, Davidson McDonnell will welcome three new apprentices in a partnership with Ulster University, providing a fully funded four-year degree programme. Five additional professional staff are joining the team at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davidson McDonnell director, Vicky Dummigan, added: “We’re delighted to mark 10 years with confident growth plans and a commitment to continue delivering high-quality, pragmatic, solution focused legal advice across our practice areas.

“We are grateful for the many client partnerships that have underpinned our success, and excited to further contribute to Northern Ireland’s vibrant business community.”