One of the UK’s top independent toy retailers strengthens its city centre presence reopening this weekend in the Richmond Centre

Popular UK toy and nursery retailer Toytown is gearing up to reopen in a new location at Richmond Centre in Londonderry.

The store, which closed its Lisnagelvin doors on Saturday, October 11, will officially reopen this Saturday, October 25 on Level 2, next to Bonkers. The move comes just in time for the busy Christmas shopping season.

In a playful social media announcement, Richmond Centre said: "Shhh… oh wait, everyone already knows. Toytown is opening soon on Level 2 beside Bonkers - ready to make your Christmas shopping a whole lot more fun this year!”

Staff at Toytown have been busy preparing the new store over recent weeks, promising an exciting new shopping experience: “We’ve been setting up the new store to make it look amazing and we can't wait for you all to see it!”