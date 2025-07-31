'We have long admired the Used Cars NI and PropertyPal businesses and are excited to partner with them in their next phase of growth'
Ireland's leading online classifieds company Distilled Ltd has acquired two classifieds companies in Northern Ireland: Used Cars NI Limited and PropertyPal Limited.
Together, the two transactions will enable Distilled to scale up its investments in product and technology, delivering enhanced value to users and customers across its platforms.
Emma Marley will continue in her role as CEO of Used Cars NI. Likewise, Jordan Buchanan will continue in his role as CEO of PropertyPal.
The companies will be overseen by a new Northern Ireland Board to be chaired by Cecil Hetherington, the current Chair of both Used Cars NI and PropertyPal. The financial terms of this transaction have not been disclosed.
Distilled, best known for its platforms Daft.ie, DoneDeal.ie, and Adverts.ie, has established itself as the leading classifieds business in the Republic of Ireland. These platforms provide a trusted ecosystem for primarily buying and selling cars and real estate, catering to millions of users.
Used Cars NI was founded in 2006 and is the largest digital automotive marketplace in Northern Ireland. It lists 20,000 cars from dealers and private sellers across Northern Ireland.
PropertyPal was founded in 2007 and is the number one property portal in Northern Ireland. It operates through two distinct brands: www.propertypal.com and www.propertynews.com. It lists over 50,000 properties for sale and to rent each year from estate agents and property developers across Northern Ireland.
Used Cars NI, PropertyPal and Propertynews will continue to operate as distinct brands, each maintaining their strong local presence and identity in the Northern Ireland market.
Cecil Hetherington, chair of Used Cars NI and PropertyPal, said: “We are delighted to partner with Distilled as we embark on the next stage of our growth journey.
"Distilled have a deep understanding of online marketplaces and we share with them a passion for delivering the best possible experience to property and motoring buyers in our respective markets, as well as providing a rich suite of services to property professionals and motor dealers.”
Eamonn Fallon, founder and CEO of Distilled, explained: “We have long admired the Used Cars NI and PropertyPal businesses and are excited to partner with them in their next phase of growth. I’m really impressed with the people in Used Cars NI and PropertyPal, and the quality of the products and solutions they have built for their customers.”
