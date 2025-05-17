The Rathbane Group - MJM Marine, Mivan, Nautical Technical Solutions (NTS), Topglass and Rathbane Holdings – strengthens Polish operations as part of long-term growth strategy, with plans to boost local employment and supply chain partnerships

Newry based Rathbane Group has opened a newly acquired office in Gdansk in Poland, as it seeks to grow its business in the region.

The Rathbane Group consists of a number of trading entities - MJM Marine, Mivan, Nautical Technical Solutions (NTS), Topglass and Rathbane Holdings. Across the Group it directly employs more than 600 people.

MJM Marine, a cruise-ship refit company has had a presence in Poland for almost 20 years; and has a well-established supply chain network in Poland.

NTS was set up in 2024 to provide technical outfitting services; as well as the provision and management of subcontracted specialist labour, to some of the world’s largest cruise ship companies.

Conleth McConville, joint managing director of The Rathbane Group said: “We have recently made a long-term commitment in Poland with the purchase of an office in Gdansk.

"We currently have 25 people working directly for the Group in the City and over the next 12 months we plan to increase this by 50%. We hope to continue to provide quality employment through design, project management and other roles, while increasing our supply chain through our subcontractor network in Poland.”

Damien Morgan, managing director of NTS, added: “Nautical Technical Solutions (NTS) was set up in Monaghan, Ireland in early 2024. The business offers a range of complimentary specialist services within the Group including mechanical integrations, advanced marine system upgrades and electrical installations.

"NTS also manages a subcontracted labour base for the Group. We are delighted to have expanded NTS with a dedicated office in Poland. This gives us a base in mainland Europe where we can support our European clients as well as those further afield.”