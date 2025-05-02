'We never set out to go viral': Belfast seafood supplier becomes unexpected social media sensation with behind-the-scenes video

By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd May 2025, 20:36 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 20:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The viral video, created by Keenan Seafood filleter and VAVA Creative Content Creator of the Year 2024, Matt Stitt, offers a rare glimpse into the meticulous process of skinning, filleting, packing, and dispatching fresh seafood

Belfast seafood company Keenan Seafood has become an unexpected social media sensation after a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the art of fish preparation racked up more than 17 million views on TikTok and 13 million on Instagram – all within just 10 days.

The viral video, created by Keenan Seafood filleter and VAVA Creative Content Creator of the Year 2024, Matt Stitt, offers a rare glimpse into the meticulous process of skinning, filleting, packing, and dispatching fresh seafood. The spotlight is firmly on the impressive craftsmanship of Keenan’s expert filleters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Carmichael, general manager explained: “We never set out to go viral, we just started sharing behind-the-scenes snippets of the incredible work our factory and delivery teams do every day. Turns out, people love the sights and sounds of seafood prep!”

The viral video, created by Keenan Seafood filleter and VAVA Creative Content Creator of the Year 2024, Matt Stitt (pictured), offers a rare glimpse into the meticulous process of skinning, filleting, packing, and dispatching fresh seafoodThe viral video, created by Keenan Seafood filleter and VAVA Creative Content Creator of the Year 2024, Matt Stitt (pictured), offers a rare glimpse into the meticulous process of skinning, filleting, packing, and dispatching fresh seafood
The viral video, created by Keenan Seafood filleter and VAVA Creative Content Creator of the Year 2024, Matt Stitt (pictured), offers a rare glimpse into the meticulous process of skinning, filleting, packing, and dispatching fresh seafood
Read More
'Thank you for the kindness’: Community mourns closure of family-run Gilford sto...

Dean Coppard, chef and product development manager, continued: “It’s brilliant to see something so down-to-earth resonate with people, it’s a bit of fun, but it’s also a reminder of the skill and quality behind every box we deliver to our valued customers throughout Ireland.”

Keenan Seafood has been a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s seafood industry for over 75 years, operating from a modern facility on Kennedy Way, Belfast, with a team of 30 skilled staff. Now part of the Lynas Food Service group, Keenan supplies approximately 15 tons of fresh seafood weekly to over 500 catering and retail clients, sourcing from ports like Kilkeel, Ardglass, and Portavogie, and from trusted partners in Scotland and the west of Ireland.

The viral moment not only highlights the niche appeal of traditional craftsmanship in a digital world, but also reinforces Keenan Seafood’s reputation for quality, consistency, and a deep connection to local fishing communities.

Related topics:BelfastTikTokInstagram

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice