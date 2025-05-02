Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The viral video, created by Keenan Seafood filleter and VAVA Creative Content Creator of the Year 2024, Matt Stitt, offers a rare glimpse into the meticulous process of skinning, filleting, packing, and dispatching fresh seafood

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast seafood company Keenan Seafood has become an unexpected social media sensation after a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the art of fish preparation racked up more than 17 million views on TikTok and 13 million on Instagram – all within just 10 days.

The viral video, created by Keenan Seafood filleter and VAVA Creative Content Creator of the Year 2024, Matt Stitt, offers a rare glimpse into the meticulous process of skinning, filleting, packing, and dispatching fresh seafood. The spotlight is firmly on the impressive craftsmanship of Keenan’s expert filleters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Carmichael, general manager explained: “We never set out to go viral, we just started sharing behind-the-scenes snippets of the incredible work our factory and delivery teams do every day. Turns out, people love the sights and sounds of seafood prep!”

The viral video, created by Keenan Seafood filleter and VAVA Creative Content Creator of the Year 2024, Matt Stitt (pictured), offers a rare glimpse into the meticulous process of skinning, filleting, packing, and dispatching fresh seafood

Dean Coppard, chef and product development manager, continued: “It’s brilliant to see something so down-to-earth resonate with people, it’s a bit of fun, but it’s also a reminder of the skill and quality behind every box we deliver to our valued customers throughout Ireland.”

Keenan Seafood has been a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s seafood industry for over 75 years, operating from a modern facility on Kennedy Way, Belfast, with a team of 30 skilled staff. Now part of the Lynas Food Service group, Keenan supplies approximately 15 tons of fresh seafood weekly to over 500 catering and retail clients, sourcing from ports like Kilkeel, Ardglass, and Portavogie, and from trusted partners in Scotland and the west of Ireland.