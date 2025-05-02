'We never set out to go viral': Belfast seafood supplier becomes unexpected social media sensation with behind-the-scenes video
Belfast seafood company Keenan Seafood has become an unexpected social media sensation after a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the art of fish preparation racked up more than 17 million views on TikTok and 13 million on Instagram – all within just 10 days.
The viral video, created by Keenan Seafood filleter and VAVA Creative Content Creator of the Year 2024, Matt Stitt, offers a rare glimpse into the meticulous process of skinning, filleting, packing, and dispatching fresh seafood. The spotlight is firmly on the impressive craftsmanship of Keenan’s expert filleters.
James Carmichael, general manager explained: “We never set out to go viral, we just started sharing behind-the-scenes snippets of the incredible work our factory and delivery teams do every day. Turns out, people love the sights and sounds of seafood prep!”
Dean Coppard, chef and product development manager, continued: “It’s brilliant to see something so down-to-earth resonate with people, it’s a bit of fun, but it’s also a reminder of the skill and quality behind every box we deliver to our valued customers throughout Ireland.”
Keenan Seafood has been a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s seafood industry for over 75 years, operating from a modern facility on Kennedy Way, Belfast, with a team of 30 skilled staff. Now part of the Lynas Food Service group, Keenan supplies approximately 15 tons of fresh seafood weekly to over 500 catering and retail clients, sourcing from ports like Kilkeel, Ardglass, and Portavogie, and from trusted partners in Scotland and the west of Ireland.
The viral moment not only highlights the niche appeal of traditional craftsmanship in a digital world, but also reinforces Keenan Seafood’s reputation for quality, consistency, and a deep connection to local fishing communities.
