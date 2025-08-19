Four new locations mark next phase of IWG’s UK growth strategy following $2.2bn in global revenue

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International Workplace Group (IWG), the world’s leading provider of flexible and hybrid workspaces, is significantly expanding its presence in Northern Ireland with four new locations currently under construction.

The new centres will be located on Great Victoria Street in Belfast, High Street in Omagh, Carran Business Park in Enniskillen, and Linenhall House in Lisburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These additions reinforce IWG’s commitment to bringing professional, accessible workspace closer to where people live and work. They will join the company’s existing Northern Ireland portfolio, which includes Regus locations at Arnott House and Forsyth House in Belfast, River House in Coleraine, and Kilmorey Street in Newry.

The expansion comes amid strong global momentum for IWG. The company has announced record-breaking system-wide revenue of $2.2 billion for the first half of 2025, representing a 2% increase compared to the same period last year. Recurring management fee revenue more than doubled, and the group delivered a six percent increase in adjusted EBITDA to $262 million.

As part of its capital-light growth strategy, IWG signed 413 new locations globally in the first half of the year—more than were opened during the entire first decade of the company’s history. The global network now includes around one million rooms across 121 countries, with a robust pipeline expected to generate future system-wide revenue of $1.4 billion annually once all signed locations are operational.

Financial performance remains strong, with core overheads flat, demonstrating operational leverage as the company continues to invest in strategic growth areas. Cashflow for the full year 2025 is projected to rise by 40% to at least $140 million. Since March, IWG has returned $59 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks – more than triple the total returned over the past five years combined. The company also announced that its buyback programme for the year has been increased to at least $130 million, with an interim dividend of 0.45 cents per share continuing its progressive dividend policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Regus location in Belfast. Credit IWG/Regus workspace

The managed and franchised segment continues to drive expansion, with a 26% increase in revenue and a 43% rise in total fee income. Within the company-owned segment, open-centre revenue rose by 1%, while adjusted gross margins expanded by 210 basis points to 24%, reflecting greater operational efficiency and occupancy gains. Digital and Professional Services also delivered steady growth, with a 6% rise in underlying revenue year-on-year.

Mark Dixon, chief executive of IWG, said the results reflect the company’s clear focus on growth, cashflow, and simplification: “We set out a clear strategy at our Investor Day in December 2023 for capital-light growth to deliver cashflow and simplify our business.

"We have been delivering against this strategy and will continue to do so. In the last six months, more locations were opened than in the entire first decade of our existence.

"We now have around 1 million rooms in 121 countries with a significant pipeline. This is expected to drive our future growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Dixon, chief executive of IWG, said the results reflect the company’s clear focus on growth, cashflow, and simplification

Looking ahead, IWG expects to close the year with further acceleration in centre signings and a full-year adjusted EBITDA between $525 million and $565 million, likely toward the lower end of the range due to increased investment in its managed and franchised network.

The company remains committed to maintaining a BBB credit rating and aims to reduce its leverage ratio towards 1.0x net debt to EBITDA.

With new openings underway in Northern Ireland and a global strategy built on flexibility, growth, and local accessibility, IWG is well-positioned to meet rising demand for hybrid workspaces and deliver increasing returns to shareholders.

An IWG spokesperson added: “Today's results reflect the success of IWG and their brands across the world including Northern Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

State-of-the-art flexible workspace in County Down. IWG, whose brands including Spaces and Regus opened the state-of-the-art flexible workspace in Newry, as the demand for hybrid working rapidly accelerates. Credit IWG/Regus workspace

“International Workplace Group is expanding in Northern Ireland .... The company is opening a new offices on 32 Great Victoria Street; High Street, Omagh; Carran Business Park, Enniskillen and Linenhall House, Lisburn.

“Our construction teams are currently busy building these locations - new locations in IWG's 4000+ network that enables people all over the world to work closer to where they need to be.