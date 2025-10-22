Menarys reopens at Abercorn Square, bringing jobs, footfall, and fashion back to Strabane town centre

A well-respected department store is returning to Strabane town centre after 31 years.

Menarys will reopen its doors in the town centre on Thursday, October 30 at 11am, at 18 Abercorn Square — the former House Proud premises.

The new 7,000 sq. ft. store marks a significant step for the long-established family business, which first opened in Dungannon in 1923 and now trades in 24 locations across Ireland.

New Store manager, Julie pictured ahead of the opening

First opened in Strabane store in 1994, the store closed in 2022 after their lease expired.

Known for its quality merchandise and strong customer care, Menarys caters to fashion-conscious and aspirational customers with a wide range of clothing and homeware.

Speaking about the return, Stephen McCammon, managing director, said: “We are delighted to be returning to Strabane some 31 years after we first opened in the town, back in 1994. Strabane has always been a strong market for Menarys and we were deeply saddened to have had to leave after the expiry of our lease in 2022.

“Throughout those three years we have explored several options, but at last, we believe we have found the best option for us. The building that was previously Houseproud and was Linton Robinson before that offers us both the scale and location we need to offer the widest range of product possible.

“The reaction we’ve received in recent weeks to the announcement of our reopening has been incredible and we are so grateful for every encouraging message from customers, old and new and indeed from the business and civic community. Our whole team share my excitement to be returning to Strabane and to once again being an important part of the community. We look forward to serving you soon”.

The store will stock a full range of ladies’ and men’s fashion, lingerie and nightwear, handbags, accessories, gifts, home furnishings, cookware, linens, and luggage.

Chairperson of Strabane Business Improvement District (BID), Kieran Kennedy added: “On behalf of Strabane BID, I am thrilled to see Menarys back in our town centre.

“Their return is a major boost for local retail and will further boost footfall in the heart of Strabane. Menarys is a family brand known for quality, service and a genuine commitment to their customers — values that fit perfectly with the spirit of our own local business community.